Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Daryl McLennan has been arrested.
Daryl McLennan has been arrested.
Crime

ARRESTED: Jail breaker back behind bars

by SAM FLANAGAN
23rd Jun 2020 10:55 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Police have arrested the inmate who escaped the Townsville Correctional Centre yesterday morning.

A Queensland Police spokesman said McLennan was arrested overnight at an address in Pimlico and was charged with escaping lawful custody.

Police were notified Daryl McLennan had absconded from the male farm around 4.30am yesterday.

McLennan is serving four years and eight months for enter dwelling without violence or threats.

He is due to appear in the Townsville Magistrates Court today.

Originally published as ARRESTED: Jail breaker back behind bars

More Stories

Show More
arrest crime daryl mclennan escape townsville correctional centre

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man jailed for armed robbery of Bundy Asian supermarket

        premium_icon Man jailed for armed robbery of Bundy Asian supermarket

        News The court heard he was involved so he could repay some drug debt.

        Why stepdaughter wants backpacker murderer Long in jail

        premium_icon Why stepdaughter wants backpacker murderer Long in jail

        Crime ‘He’s my Freddy Krueger’: Stepdaughter wants Robert Long kept in jail

        School discovers piece of history within its gates

        premium_icon School discovers piece of history within its gates

        News One-hundred-year-old trees mark the entrance to Gooburrum State School but up until...