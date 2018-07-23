Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Warwick police made the arrest.
Warwick police made the arrest. Trevor Veale
News

Man charged after fire hose damage to three stores

by Gerard Walsh
22nd Jul 2018 5:13 PM

A 23-year-old Warwick man has been released on bail and is facing five charges relating to the use of a fire hose in Rose City Shoppingworld.

Just before lunch today, Warwick police executed an arrest warrant for a 23-year-old man.

He was taken to the Warwick Watchhouse but was released this afternoon.

The man was charged with break and enter at Rose City Shoppingworld, interferring with an apparatus designed for use in the event of fire and three charges of wilful damage.

"There was damage to three stores from the alleged use of a fire hose on June 28," Warwick police said.

police qps rose city shoppingworld use of fire hoses warwick arrest warwick police warwick watchhouse
Warwick Daily News

Top Stories

    Fruit processor caught in halal battle

    premium_icon Fruit processor caught in halal battle

    News A WIDE Bay-Burnett region fruit processor is among companies alleged to have been duped as a halal certification turf war heads to the courts.

    • 23rd Jul 2018 5:00 AM
    'Misleading' servo protest flyer fuels concern

    premium_icon 'Misleading' servo protest flyer fuels concern

    News Source behind flyer unclear

    • 23rd Jul 2018 5:00 AM
    Fashion icon's legacy lives on in Bundy

    Fashion icon's legacy lives on in Bundy

    News Cha Cha Chocolate owner Melanice Jacobsen explains store name

    • 23rd Jul 2018 5:00 AM
    Man says his 'drug lab' could have been for essential oils

    premium_icon Man says his 'drug lab' could have been for essential oils

    Crime Magistrate Neil Lavaring said Ozturk's claim was 'hardly believable'

    • 23rd Jul 2018 5:00 AM

    Local Partners