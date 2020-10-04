Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Arrest after dramatic police chase ends on motorway

by Shiloh Payne
4th Oct 2020 12:36 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

The driver of a stolen luxury car has been arrested after they led police on a chase throughout northern Brisbane on Saturday.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said one person was arrested after road spikes stopped the chase along the Southern Cross Way.

A police chase had broken out in Brisbane's north this morning. Picture: 7News
A police chase had broken out in Brisbane's north this morning. Picture: 7News


Residents in Brisbane's north reported seeing a white Mercedes involved in the chase in Clontarf around McDonnell Road, Duffield Road and Deagon Deviation.

It is unclear where the vehicle has been stolen from.

Police beside the seized stolen vehicle following the chase. Picture: 7News
Police beside the seized stolen vehicle following the chase. Picture: 7News


Originally published as Arrest after dramatic police chase ends on motorway

More Stories

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Recognise a local champion this Australia Day

        Recognise a local champion this Australia Day

        News Nominations for the 2021 Bundaberg Regional Council Australia Day Awards are now...

        Drunken decision to charge phone in car proves costly

        Premium Content Drunken decision to charge phone in car proves costly

        News The man told the court he was lost and didn’t know the area well.

        MILESTONE: Friendlies emergency department celebrates

        Premium Content MILESTONE: Friendlies emergency department celebrates

        News More than 17,000 patients have sought treatment at The Friendlies Emergency...