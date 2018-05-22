Former Army paratrooper caught stealing on Bundy work camera

Adam Carl Bonnett pleaded guilty to stealing as a clerk or servant, admitting he stole alcohol, cleaning products and promotional material from his workplace.

Adam Carl Bonnett pleaded guilty to stealing as a clerk or servant, admitting he stole alcohol, cleaning products and promotional material from his workplace. Contributed

HE spent nine years as a paratrooper in the Australian Army, but it was a battle against his own demons that brought Adam Carl Bonnett before the court.

Yesterday the 48-year-old pleaded guilty to stealing as a clerk or servant, admitting he stole alcohol, cleaning products and promotional material from his workplace.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Andrew Blunt told Bundaberg Magistrates Court that between February 27 and April 3 this year, Bonnett, while employed by Bundaberg Services Club, stole premixed cans of alcohol, bar runners, coolers, tea-towels and other items to the value of $312.20.

Snr Const Blunt said Bonnett was initially employed as a security guard before undertaking cellar duties.

The court heard the war veteran was caught after staff noticed a discrepancy following a stocktake and viewed CCTV footage.

"Some of the items he placed into his personal bag and then left, certain items he placed into milk crates and moved outside," Snr Constable Blunt said.

When police were contacted and interviewed Bonnett he made full admissions, informing police he had also taken almost $80 worth of premixed alcohol cans that the club was not aware of.

Duty lawyer Rian Dwyer said Bonnett's offending happened at a time when he was under significant stress following the death of his mother and the strain of having a drug-addicted former partner that would steal his money to fund her habit.

Mr Dwyer said a depressed Bonnett turned to alcohol, which he stole because he had no cash to buy it.

"His partner took money from him so he didn't have any," he said.

Magistrate Belinda Merrin said Bonnett's "poor decision" to steal was in some way explained by his personal circumstances and ongoing grief after the death of his mother, who he had cared for during her final six months.

But she said it was a serious offence given the position he was entrusted with gave him access to the items he stole.

"It only discontinued when your offending was detected and your employment terminated," she said.

Bonnett was fined $600 and ordered to repay the $312.20. No conviction was recorded.