Army truck rear-ends car on Bruce Hwy near Benaraby

DEFENDER BENDER: An army vehicle sits beside Gladstone Benaraby Rd after one of the vehicles in its convoy was involved in a crash.

DEFENDER BENDER: An army vehicle sits beside Gladstone Benaraby Rd after one of the vehicles in its convoy was involved in a crash. Matt Taylor GLA050718ARMY

AN ARMY truck has rear-ended a car on the Bruce Hwy, resulting in minor damage.

The Observer understands the truck may have had braking issues prior to the incident, which occurred near roadworks at the intersection with Gladstone Benaraby Rd shortly before 11.45am.

A small convoy of trucks has pulled over at the intersection.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said a female patient was assessed by paramedics at the scene but was not transported to hospital.

Firefighters en route to the scene were turned around before they arrived.

A Defence Force spokesman confirmed the army was investigating the incident.