Allan and Morgan Bowman at the Gympie Arms and Collectable Fair. Arthur Gorrie
Arms, collectable bargains at Gympie antique fair, but hurry

Arthur Gorrie
by
16th Jun 2019 12:46 PM
COLLECTABLE weapons, including everything from rifles and ammunition to archery equipment, sat alonside antique homewares and some of the world's most collectable toy cars at the Gympie Arms and Collectable Fair, at the Gympie Showgrounds Pavilion this weekend.

Goods on disaplay ranged from curious to priceless.

And there were some incredible bargains in travel and outdoors equipment, including Army surplus goods.

Frank Gibson displayed an impressive collection of antique and highly collectable model cars, including some sought-after Matchbox miniatures. Arthur Gorrie

After a huge day and big crowds yesterday, today was the best day for buyers.

Janet Luttrell with her collection of vintage homeware, and paintings. Arthur Gorrie

But would-be collectors and bargain hunters had only until 3pm Sunday to get there and make their purchases.

Kevin Phillips had some bargain camping, outdoor and travel goods at his stall at the Arms and Collectable Fair Arthur Gorrie

Wartime souvenirs, guns of all kinds, knives and ammunition were only part of the story, which also included beautiful kitchen antiques, paintings and the toy cars we all should have kept in their boxes, instead of breaking them when we were children.

The fair opened on Saturday and drew big but still uncounted crowds over the weekend.

