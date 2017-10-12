29°
News

Armistice Day grants to help community groups

Hinkler MP Keith Pitt.
Hinkler MP Keith Pitt. Eliza Goetze

UP TO $50,000 in grants will soon be available to organisations who operate projects or activities that commemorate the end of the First World War.

Federal Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt (pictured) said the Armistice Day Centenary Grants were available to organisations such as ex-service organisations, not-for-profit community organisations, schools or other educational institutions, museum or cultural institutions, and historical associations in Hinkler.

"One-off grants of between $3000 and $50,000 are available and I encourage all those in Hinkler who want to contribute to a significant period in our nation's history to submit an expression of interest to my office,” Mr Pitt said.

For more information contact 41520744 or go to www.dva.gov.au.

Topics:  armistice centenary grants program community grants program

Bundaberg News Mail
Emergency services called as man climbs train bridge

Emergency services called as man climbs train bridge

EMERGENCY services including swift water were called as man climbs train bridge.

Terrified stroke survivor abandoned outside hospital

LOST FOR WORDS: Peter Bass is upset his wife Rita was discharged from Bundaberg Hospital and left in the sun unattended at the front. Rita had strokes and is nonverbal and has memory loss and can not communicate.

Husband says wife was left alone in the sun

Edith's party of the century

MILESTONE: Brian Rutherford and Pamela Maxwell with their mother Edith May Rutherford who celebrated her 100th birthday at Gracehaven.

Smile from ear to ear for 100th birthday

Bigger slice: Domino's 'super' changes don't include pizza

What does the future hold for Domino's?

Local Partners