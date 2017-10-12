Armistice Day grants to help community groups

UP TO $50,000 in grants will soon be available to organisations who operate projects or activities that commemorate the end of the First World War.

Federal Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt (pictured) said the Armistice Day Centenary Grants were available to organisations such as ex-service organisations, not-for-profit community organisations, schools or other educational institutions, museum or cultural institutions, and historical associations in Hinkler.

"One-off grants of between $3000 and $50,000 are available and I encourage all those in Hinkler who want to contribute to a significant period in our nation's history to submit an expression of interest to my office,” Mr Pitt said.

For more information contact 41520744 or go to www.dva.gov.au.