Armistice Day artwork comes to Bundaberg

REMEMBERING: The Armistice Centenary Public Art Project is an installation that will take centre stage in Buss Park on Friday October 26 to honour the centenary of the signing of the Armistice. Contributed

A SPECIAL installation of the Armistice Centenary Public Art Project will be featured in Buss Park on Friday evening to honour the Queensland soldiers who enlisted in World War I.

Bundaberg is one of only four regional locations outside Brisbane that will host the public art project - commissioned by the Queensland Government - to commemorate the centenary of the signing of the Armistice to end World War I.

The 16m-long, 3m-high art installation showcases giant acrylic letters that spell ”Remember” - with thousands of handmade poppies inside the letters.

Mayor Jack Dempsey said he was proud the region was one of four to be selected to exhibit the artwork.

"Council will be hosting a community event on Friday evening to ensure our residents have the opportunity to appreciate this event that marks a significant time in history,” Cr Dempsey said.

"The event will include projection of the Q ANZAC 100 images on to the wall of the Civic Centre. These images, from the State Library, tell the story of Queenslanders serving in World War I and is accompanied by a soundtrack featuring the Queensland Symphony Orchestra.

"Council is hopeful of having mounted police and a piper to add to the occasion.”

Cr Dempsey said the artwork installation would not detract from the 100th anniversary, Remembrance Day event organised on November 11.

"Across our region we have so many memorials and monuments in tribute to the local men and women who have served in many theatres of conflict,” he said.

"The centenary of the Armistice is a poignant time - a time to reflect - and I am sure our community will delight in the opportunity to welcome this unique artwork to our region.”

Residents can view the artwork at Buss Park from 6.30pm Friday until Monday, October 29.