Armed youths hit with capsicum spray after assault, brawl
A VICIOUS brawl involving armed youths broke out at a popular Oakleigh hub overnight.
Police received reports a man has been assaulted at Warrawee Park, near the train station, about 10.20pm.
Officers searched for the victim but instead found a large group of youths, who were moved from the area.
Less than 30 minutes later, a 29-year-old Oakleigh East man was assaulted at Eaton Mall, a popular restaurant strip.
He suffered cuts and bruises to the face.
Police collected details of the group at the scene and escorted them to the train station to avoid further clashes.
But another fight broke out, forcing police to use capsicum spray on two teens.
A 17-year-old boy received a penalty notice for riotous behaviour.
The other boy, 19, was interviewed for riotous behaviour and possess controlled weapon.
Police also interviewed a 16-year-old boy for a weapon offence and a 15-year-old was arrested for an unrelated theft offence.