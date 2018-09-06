ARMED ROBBERY: Update on onesie-wearing bandit

THE yellow onesie wearing bandit who held up a Bundaberg service station, in an armed robbery, almost two months ago is still on the run.

In the early hours of July 11, a person dressed in a Jake the Dog onesie entered the Boundary St business armed with what police believe was a firearm. CCTV captured the shocking moments the yellow figure rushed into the United petrol station about 2.30am.

At the time a police spokesman told the NewsMail the offender threatened the male employee before money was stolen from the cash register.

The offender was described as about 165cm-170cm in height, a proportionate build, wearing the yellow Jake the Dog onesie, full black mask, black Adidas bum bag, and black gloves.

Yesterday Bundaberg CIB Officer-in-charge Michael Bishop said investigations were continuing.

"CIB have followed a number of lines on inquiry into this matter and have interviewed a number of possible persons of interest and executed some search warrants as part of the investigative process," he said.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444.