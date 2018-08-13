Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
KINGAROY police have released CCTV images of two people they want to speak with about an armed robbery.
KINGAROY police have released CCTV images of two people they want to speak with about an armed robbery. Contributed
Breaking

Armed robbery in Kingaroy: Police release CCTV images

Christian Berechree
by
13th Aug 2018 7:18 AM | Updated: 9:17 AM

KINGAROY police have released CCTV images of two people they want to speak with about an armed robbery.

The robbery took place last night, August 12, at about 11pm, at a Youngman St service station.

According to a Queensland Police spokesperson, just before 11pm, the pair walked into the Youngman Street business armed with garden tool and demanded money from the male attendant.

The employee refused, and when they attempted to leave the premises the main glass door locked causing them to be stuck inside.

As a results, one of them took a fire extinguisher off the wall and smashed a freezer before the second used it to smash a glass door and large glass window.

The pair then crawled through a hole in the glass with a stolen charity tin before leaving in a black 2011 Ford Fiesta parked at the back of the service station, believed to have been stolen from a Murgon address.  

The employee was uninjured during the incident.  

Investigations indicate the same pair forced entry to a licensed premises in Fitzroy Street at Nanango a short time later where a number of bottles of alcohol were taken.  

Police believe the two people pictured may have information to assist their investigations.  

Anyone who may recognise them is urged to contact police or CrimeStoppers on 1800 333 000.

Quote reference number QP1801487334.

Related Items

armed robbery queensland police south burnett crime
South Burnett

Top Stories

    Teacher is out of this world

    premium_icon Teacher is out of this world

    News BSHS has been pushing innovative education for many years, and the key to their technological success can be pin-pointed to one teacher in particular.

    • 13th Aug 2018 10:09 AM
    Drought status review could take months

    premium_icon Drought status review could take months

    Environment Bundy's drought declaration may not be revisited until next April

    • 13th Aug 2018 10:07 AM
    Tomahawk allegedly used in terrifying street incident

    premium_icon Tomahawk allegedly used in terrifying street incident

    News 23-year-old man charged

    • 13th Aug 2018 8:33 AM
    Vintage bike enthusiast killed on leisure ride

    Vintage bike enthusiast killed on leisure ride

    News It's the 30th reported motorcyclist death on Queensland roads

    Local Partners