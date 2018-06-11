Menu
HOLD UP: At 1.10am, two boys, one armed with a knife, entered the Boundary St petrol station and approached a male attendant.
Crime

ARMED ROBBERY: Males hold up servo with knife

11th Jun 2018 8:00 AM

BUNDABERG Police are currently investigating the armed robbery of a service station in Bundaberg early this morning.

"At 1.10am, two boys, one armed with a knife, entered the Boundary St petrol station and approached a male attendant," a Queensland Police Service spokesperson said..

"The pair stole a sum of money and cigarettes before fleeing the scene on foot.

"No-one was physically injured."

Investigations are continuing.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

