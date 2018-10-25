Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Jay Patrick Casey has been denied bail after he allegedly robbed a Coast chemist by knife point.
Jay Patrick Casey has been denied bail after he allegedly robbed a Coast chemist by knife point. Facebook
Crime

Armed robbery accused remains behind bars

Chloe Lyons
by
24th Oct 2018 3:45 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN accused of robbing a chemist of prescription medication has been denied access to rehabilitation because he's not addicted to an illegal drug.

Jay Patrick Casey, 42, is facing seven counts of attempted fraud and one count of armed robbery after he allegedly held up the Caloundra 7 Day Midnight Chemist with a knife last Friday.

He unsuccessfully attempted to make bail in Maroochydore Magistrates Court this morning.

Lawyer Ben Rynderman told the court Mr Casey was in the throes of an addiction to Temazepam and had been unable to access rehabilitation programs as he wasn't using an illicit drug.

Mr Rynderman said Mr Casey, who has no prior criminal history, had a partial gastrectomy six months ago and was given painkillers which he beat an addiction to.

He then turned to sleeping pills.

The court heard Mr Casey had been connecting with the Alcohol Tobacco and Other Drugs Service for quite some time, but Magistrate Rod Madsen said it "clearly wasn't working for him".

Mr Madsen said the biggest risk of granting Mr Casey bail was the strength of his addiction.

He was refused bail and will appear for a committal mention on December 14.

armed robbery crime maroochydore magistrates court scd court
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Bundy woman leads strike against rising fuel prices

    premium_icon Bundy woman leads strike against rising fuel prices

    News She is at the forefront of a national fuel strike that's gained the backing of more than 85,000 Australians.

    Much-loved Baffle milk returns to shelves after struggle

    premium_icon Much-loved Baffle milk returns to shelves after struggle

    News Much-loved Baffle milk returns to shelves after drought struggle

    Dead whale dug up on Moore Park Beach after shark sightings

    premium_icon Dead whale dug up on Moore Park Beach after shark sightings

    News Mayor Jack Dempsey said it was an unpleasant job for council staff

    Former soldier choked, stomped on partner's face

    premium_icon Former soldier choked, stomped on partner's face

    Crime Court refuses prisoner's appeal to reduce 3.5 year sentence

    Local Partners