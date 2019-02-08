Man beaten with baseball bat after lured by dating app

A Coast man has been held up with a baseball bat and robbed after being lured to the Glass House Mountains via a dating app.

A MAN has been allegedly held up with a baseball bat and robbed after being lured to the Glass House Mountains via a dating app.

The man had been in contact with a 24-year-old woman on social media since December last year.

Police will allege the woman had been sending photos in return for cash from the Alexandra Headland victim.

Last night the victim asked the woman to come to his home but she later contacted him and gave the victim directions to her home address at Glasshouse Mountains.

Lying in wait were two men who repeatedly assaulted the 38-year-old victim, causing multiple facial injuries, police allege.

The men demanded the victim's wallet and watch while a second male suspect, armed with a baseball bat, demanded he drive them to the Beerwah CBD.

Forced to comply and "in fear for his life" the victim was made to withdraw $500 cash and hand it over.

Sunshine Coast Police Superintendent Daren Edwards said an investigation was launched and the victim's items were located at a Glass House Mountains property.

Supt Edwards said common sense should be used regarding personal security.

A 27-year-old Glass House Mountains man has been charged with armed robbery, deprivation of liberty and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

He will appear in custody at Maroochydore Magistrates Court this morning.

The woman faces one robbery, armed in company charge and has a notice to appear in court this morning.

Police are still carrying out inquiries on the second man.