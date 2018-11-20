Menu
BREAKING: Armed man making threats shuts down Ipswich street

20th Nov 2018 10:01 AM

POLICE have declared an emergency situation in Barellan Point this morning.

Officers were called to a home on Endeavour St at 8.40am following reports a man with a knife was making threats.

It is believed he has barricaded himself in the house and police are treating it as a mental health incident.

Endeavour St near Oxley Dr is currently blocked off and people should avoid the area.

Officers remain on the scene.

 

barellan point emergency situation ipswich police
Ipswich Queensland Times

