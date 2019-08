An armed man is holding police at bay in a unit at Balmoral. Generic picture

SPECIALIST police have been called to a siege incident on Brisbane's southside.

An armed man is inside a unit at Collings St, Balmoral, police have confirmed.

It's understood the man has made threats to harm himself.

Lifeline 13 11 14