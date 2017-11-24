Armed man appears outside Eidsvold police station

SERIOUS OFFENCES: North Burnett police disarmed a man in his 20s earlier this week.

Paul Donaldson BUN120617POL3

A MAN who appeared outside the Eidsvold police station while armed is being investigated for a number of serious offences.

Mundubbera and Eidsvold police responded immediately when the man, in his 20s, appeared outside the station around 7.45pm.

Police were able to successfully disarm the male who was a resident from Eidsvold.

Sergeant of the Eidsvold police Chris James said the situation was handled without anyone being injured.

"No one was injured, so that was the best possible outcome for both police, public and offender," Sgt James said.

Queensland Police and Queensland Ambulance Service personnel transported the man to Bundaberg Hospital for treatment after the incident.

More information to come.