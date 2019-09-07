Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
QLD_ALNCOP_PLATES_WK4
QLD_ALNCOP_PLATES_WK4
Crime

Armed hold-up in the bayside

7th Sep 2019 3:19 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are hunting for an armed man who held up a service station in Brisbane's bayside on Friday night.

At around 8.30pm a man armed with a knife entered the Wynnum West business at the intersection of Wynnum Rd and Plaza St.

He demanded money from a staff member, who complied and the man then fled on foot.

No one was physically injured in the robbery.

The man is described as Caucasian with short brown hair and of a slim build.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.

More Stories

armed man hold-up knife crime

Top Stories

    Crews battling blaze south of Bundy

    premium_icon Crews battling blaze south of Bundy

    News MULTIPLE fire fighters are still on the scene of a bushfire south of Bundaberg after it broke out last night.

    Historic pub a change for new kids on block

    premium_icon Historic pub a change for new kids on block

    Business BUNDABERG’s The Globe Hotel is a place where everybody knows your name.

    WHAT’S ON: Eight things to do in Bundy this weekend

    premium_icon WHAT’S ON: Eight things to do in Bundy this weekend

    News GET into the spirit of spring and head outdoors this weekend.

    Coroner not confident in changes

    premium_icon Coroner not confident in changes

    News CORONER David O’Connell was not confident there would be any meaningful change by...