Armed hold up at Bundy servo

A BUNDABERG service station attendant has been held up with a firearm early this morning.

Police are investigating after an unknown offender entered the United Service Station on Boundary St about 2.30am armed with what police say appeared to be a firearm.

Bundaberg police Detective Senior Sergeant Michael Bishop said money was taken from the service station and the offender was still on the loose.

The attendant didn't sustain any injuries during the hold up.

MORE TO COME