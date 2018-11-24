HAD ENOUGH: Moore Park Beach resident Russell Stewart with Bundaberg Regional Councillor Jason Bartels and Grant Errington raised concerns about the roads to the seaside community being dangerous and and potentially flooding earlier this year.

HAD ENOUGH: Moore Park Beach resident Russell Stewart with Bundaberg Regional Councillor Jason Bartels and Grant Errington raised concerns about the roads to the seaside community being dangerous and and potentially flooding earlier this year. TAHLIA STEHBENS

A 43-YEAR-old man died after a single-vehicle crash into a tree along Moore Park Rd on Thursday night.

The death is the third fatality in a horror month on the region's roads.

Police said the wet conditions may have contributed to the fatality, which occurred about 7.30pm.

Passers-by attempted to save the man, but he died on scene.

Bundaberg Police Senior Sergeant Michael McGarry said the incident was under investigation.

"The crash has occurred on a bend on the road in wet conditions,” Sen Sgt McGarry said.

He said forensic crash officers attended, but it would be a little while until investigations were finalised.

In July, the road was identified as the 13th worst road in Queensland in the RACQ's Unroadworthy Roads Survey.

RACQ spokeswoman Clare Hunter yesterday called for upgrades to be performed on the road.

"Unfortunately Moore Park Rd is one of a number of dangerous roads in the Bundaberg region,” Ms Hunter said.

"We're calling on the State and Federal Governments to get in and deliver low-cost, high benefit treatments to make these roads safer.”

Local residents have long called for upgrade work on the road.

Moore Park Beach Business Collective member Russell Stewart, who has actively pushed for vital upgrades, yesterday said he was disheartened another life had been lost.

"The condition of the road is atrocious,” he said.

Mr Stewart said the surface of the road was uneven and the latest works carried out had failed within two weeks of being completed.

"The whole road needs to be re-looked at and yet our State Minister for Main Roads has put us on the back-burner - they don't have any funds to rectify the road was his last comment to council.

"Lives will continue to be lost.

"Isn't it most unfortunate that the subject only comes up into the attention of the authorities when we have a loss of life?”

Mr Stewart said his sincere thoughts and prayers were with the family left behind after Thursday night's tragedy.

A spokesperson for the Department of Main Roads and Transport said the department was working with police, as well as doing its own investigation. Earlier this month, a mother and daughter lost their lives when their car collided with a truck on Bundaberg-Gin Gin Rd.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads said an internal investigation into this crash showed the condition of the road had not contributed to the deaths of Leisa Purkis, 46, and her daughter Emerson, 12.

Police have urged anyone who had dashcam footage of Thursday night's incident to come forward.