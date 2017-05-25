Are you suffering with chronic back pain? Help is at hand

DON'T STAY SILENT: Local chiropractors are raising awareness of chronic back pain and encouraging Australians to seek help

AS PART of Spinal Health Week 2017, from May 22 to 28 local chiropractors are raising awareness of chronic back pain and encouraging Australians to seek help.

Spinal Health Week is a health initiative of the Chiropractors' Association of Australia and as part of this year's campaign, Dr Deborah Ball, the CAAQ regional representative, is encouraging Wide Bay residents to seek help for chronic back pain.

Chronic back pain is a national issue.

One in six Australians suffer from the physical and psychological effects of chronic back problems - that's an estimated 3.7 million people suffering.

"The Australian Institute of Health and Welfare defines chronic back pain as a health condition that lasts for three months or longer,” Dr Ball said.

"A sedentary lifestyle and poor posture are risk factors for chronic back pain.

"The good news is it's never too late to improve spinal health.

"Simple measures such as incorporating walking into your daily routine can improve chronic back pain symptoms.

"Walking keeps the spine active and mobile; improving posture can also help to relieve strain on the spine and improve circulation.”

Chiropractic care focuses on the relationship between the spine and nervous system without the use of surgery or drugs.

Australian chiropractors are five-year university trained healthcare professionals, regulated by the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency and must complete mandatory continuing professional development.

For chronic back problems, chiropractors use a variety of treatments such as spinal manipulation or manual therapies.

Working with other healthcare providers where needed, chiropractors also offer advice on self-management through exercise and lifestyle changes.

Visit spinalhealthweek.com.au to learn more about back pain and chiropractic care.

