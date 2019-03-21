'Are you ready to die?': Man attacks 2yo daughter, ex

A man has faced court on multiple charges after what the magistrate has described at the most vicious attack he has seen in years.

FATHERS often see their daughter as a precious angel who could do no wrong. But this wasn't the case for a Bundy man who yelled for his infant girl to "shut the f--k up”, as she cried from injuries he inflicted.

The man pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Wednesday to charges of deprivation of liberty, assault occasioning bodily harm, burglary and commit indictable offence, and two counts of contravention of a domestic violence order.

Magistrate Gary Finger described the case as one of the most vicious attacks he had seen in years.

While not all the facts of the attack were read in court, Police Prosecutor Senior Constable Tina Bland said the man, 26-years-old at the time of the offence, threatened his former partner and two-year-old daughter while holding a knife, and kicked one of them while they had been trying to get away from him.

"She was attempting to crawl away, no person should be put in that position,” Sen Const Bland said.

Victim statements, a photo of a knife and images of the injuries were among the multiple exhibits tendered as evidence to the court.

"The photographs show volumes of the physical abuse but don't speak about the emotional trauma that the victims have gone through,” Sen Const Bland said.

The court heard how the man had asked them "Are you ready to die? Because I am. How does it feel to be scared?”.

Sen Const Bland said he had only stopped his behaviour once police officers presented a taser.

Defence lawyer Thomas Bray said his client had grown up with a dysfunctional home life, and battled with a morphine addiction following a head-on motor vehicle crash in 2017.

He told the court the man had shown up at the house on the day of the incident after his living arrangements had fallen through, and said he had sought a "shoulder to lean on”.

The court heard the man told Mr Bray he had "dipped out” when he relayed the incident before his court date.

Magistrate Finger believed the imposed sentence could exceed three years in jail and has put the case to the district court. The matter was adjourned until a committal hearing on May 2.