Are you fit? Can you play a bugle?

Emma Reid
| 3rd Mar 2017 4:02 PM
MOUNTAIN SOUNDS: Can you play the Bugle? Your talents may be needed.
MOUNTAIN SOUNDS: Can you play the Bugle? Your talents may be needed. P

THE call has gone out to give someone a unique opportunity to see the sun rise on Anzac Day from Mt Walsh.

To qualify all you have to be is fit and able to play the bugle.

The Bushwalking Biggenden Club will climb Mt Walsh about 2am to watch the sun stretch over the land at sunrise.

The group has hiked the mountain for the past seven years, but always had to play The Last Post through a stereo.

Organiser Moira Thompson would love to make this year more authentic and is encouraging people to get in touch.

Last year there was a group of 40 people who joined Mrs Thompson including members of the PCYC emergency service cadets.

"It's a pretty spectacular sight to look out over the summit,” she said.

"It can get quite cold up there at that time of year though.”

Time and planning went in to taking the group up the "easy climb”.

Mrs Thompson there was no mucking around once the dawn service was finished.

"The cadets and I then race down to play at the Anzac march in town,” she said.

Anyone interested in taking their musical talents to play one the summit can phone 0458 365 051 or visit the Facebook page Bushwalking Biggenden which can be found at http://bit.ly/2ludGlI.

Bundaberg News Mail

