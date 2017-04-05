Are you eligible for the new $330 electricity rebate?

Are you eligible for the rebate?

BUNDABERG residents who have a Commonwealth Health Care Card and asylum seekers can now apply for a new electricity rebate to save $330 a year on their energy bills.

Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson said thanks to recent Palaszczuk Government reforms, 157,000 Queenslanders including 8,359 in the Bundaberg Regional Council area can now apply for the rebate through their retailer.

"From the 1 April, 2017, Health Care Card holders and asylum seekers are eligible to receive this rebate and I urge them to contact their retailer to apply,” Ms Donaldson said.

"The $330 concession will then be back-dated to January 1 for eligible households, which is great news and will go a long way in helping vulnerable families in Bundaberg with electricity costs.

"To apply for these concessions households need to call Ergon Energy on 13 10 46 and provide their Health Care Card or ImmiCard number.

"The Palaszczuk Government is committed to stabilising electricity prices after 43% increases during the Newman-Nicholls government and these reforms are another step forward in helping low-income earners.”

Energy Minister Mark Bailey said the changes were thanks to the Palaszczuk Government's additional $170 million investment over four years to expand the current rebate, in response to Queensland Productivity Commission (QPC) findings.

"Reforming the energy concessions framework to improve support to vulnerable customers is a key element of the Government's response to the QPC's finding,” Mr Bailey said.

"The Electricity Rebate will continue to be available for eligible Pensioner Concession Card holders, Department of Veterans' Affairs Card holders or Queensland Seniors Card holders.”

The Palaszczuk Government has also reformed the Home Energy Emergency Assistance Scheme (HEEAS) to make it easier for households to access the Scheme.

"HEEAS helps low-income households who are in short-term financial difficulty because of unexpected, emergency expenses to get back on their feet through a one-off payment of up to $720 towards their energy account,” Mr Bailey said.

"The HEEAS application form has been simplified and shortened, and is now able to be provided electronically for customers if they wish”.

Further information about eligibility and available assistance for vulnerable Queenslanders is available via 13 QGOV (13 74 68) or visit www.qld.gov.au/community/cost-of-living-support/concessions/ or www.dews.qld.gov.au/electricity/rebates.