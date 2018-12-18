Are you a Supercoach hero?

BIG HITTER: Brisbane Heat captain Brendon McCullum is aiming to have a a better season than this year.

BUNDABERG, I have a challenge for you.

The Big Bash starts tonight with my Adelaide Strikers travelling to the lovely state of Queensland as they aim to handle the Brisbane Heat.

The competition getting under way also starts the Supercoach for fantasy players, which returns for another year.

The Big Bash Supercoach is similar to the one run in the NRL and the AFL.

You pick a squad that accumulates points based on what happens in the matches.

Batsmen score points based on runs, fours and sixes, bowlers for wickets and maiden overs and wicketkeepers for catches and stumpings.

But can you pick the right players for the right time?

Well that is the challenge I'm sending to Bundaberg.

I've picked my team for the first round and you have the chance to join my leagues and compete against me.

Read the break-out to find out how you can compete against me. Here is my team and good luck if competing.

Points to consider:

Players score points for both batting and bowling, so my team has tried to take advantage of that, while still picking specialist players that should score high for their chosen discipline.

Perth and Brisbane play two matches in round one, so I have chosen players from those sides for round one that I may not have picked in my original squad. Trades will be vital for this down the line.

Picking players not connected to the test arena is vital. Travis Head would have made my side but with his Australia commitments, he wasn't selected as he won't play.

HOW TO JOIN

Head to https://supercoach.heraldsun.com.au/bbl, sign up and create your team.

Then head to Leagues, Join League and type in one of the following codes - 253840, 864659, 296263, 159483, 903993, 398695, 281452, 966382, 288477, 109077 - to join and battle against me.

The season starts tonight at the Gabba with all games on Fox Sports Cricket and Kayo Sports.

BATSMEN

Dwayne Bravo - Melbourne Stars - $204,300

The West Indies import moves from one Melbourne team to another after playing for the Renegades. Is an allrounder and was one of the highest scorers last season. Worth the price and is a good addition to the Stars.

Ashton Agar - Perth Scorchers - $197,900

Plays two matches and is one of a handful of allrounders in the Perth and Brisbane team. Could be a handy captain for the first round.

Jos Butler - Sydney

Thunder - $160,200

Had a disappointing Big Bash last season but I expect him to turn it around. Dual position makes him a handy pickup with the added wicketkeeper points.

Ben McDermott - Hobart Hurricanes - $115,300

Will want to impress in the Big Bash after failing to deliver during the recent T20 matches for Australia. For the price, he is worth it and should bat high in the Hobart team. He might also take the gloves during the tournament, which could add more points. Let's just hope he doesn't get run out.

Brendon McCullum -

Brisbane Heat - $113,100

A gamble but one I am willing to take. McCullum didn't do much in the last Big Bash but you can't ignore his talent and previous experience. Will bat high and plays two matches early.

Jack Edwards - Sydney Sixers - $42,000

A young star of the future and one that could play matches. Could be a handy player that gains in price during the tournament.

Jason Sangha - Sydney Thunder - $42,000

Same as Edwards. Should also get matches with the Thunder expected to be without some of its best players for the tournament.

WICKETKEEPERS

Alex Carey - Adelaide

Strikers - $199,600

Best wicketkeeper in the game last season and has improved in the past 12 months. A lock and almost captain material.

James Peirson - Brisbane Heat - $68,500

A cheap but good option for the second wicketkeeper spot. Plays two matches as well in round one.

BOWLERS

Marcus Stoinis - Melbourne Stars - $227,900

The most expensive player in my team and he is in doubt for the first match with an ankle injury. But his talent makes him a certain selection. Like Bravo is he one of the heavier allrounder scorers in the competition.

Rashid Khan - Adelaide Strikers - $198,800

Took the most wickets last season and was one of the players that led Adelaide to the title. A lock for me and he can bat as well if needed, which could add a couple of handy points.

Jason Behrendorff - Perth Scorchers - $125,000

A fit Behrendorff could be devastating for opposition batsmen. Averages less than 20 with the ball and is one of the best bowlers in the format. He plays two matches as well.

Jhye Richardson - Perth Scorchers - $116,700

Banking on Richardson to be one of the stars of the tournament. The kid is young, fast and is among those highly touted by Cricket Australia.

Simon Milenko - Hobart Hurricanes - $69,000

If Stoinis is injured and out in game one then Milenko could be the ideal replacement. Expected to play more for the team this season and can bat and bowl and will get the chance to do both.

James Pattinson - Brisbane Heat - $62,500

Pattinson has come back from injury with a vengeance. The price, his form and the fact Brisbane plays two matches makes him a must pick. He could do some serious damage in the competition.

Cameron Valente - Adelaide Strikers - $42,000

Should make his debut in the tournament and is an allrounder.