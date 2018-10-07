Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
RECOVERY: Coastal parts of the Northern Rivers is now out of drought or recovering from drought, while the remainder remains drought affected.
RECOVERY: Coastal parts of the Northern Rivers is now out of drought or recovering from drought, while the remainder remains drought affected. Hamish Broome
Weather

Are we still in drought after yesterday's rain?

Hamish Broome
by
7th Oct 2018 10:05 AM | Updated: 1:04 PM

Back in August, 100 per cent of NSW was declared a drought zone by the Department of Primary Industries.

But two months on, the situation for the Northern Rivers has moderated slightly, with coastal areas either out of drought or in drought recovery, while inland areas west of Lismore remain drought affected.

Yesterday's widespread rain will have been welcome by farmers across the state.

RECOVERY: Coastal parts of the Northern Rivers is now out of drought or recovering from drought, while the remainder remains drought affected.
RECOVERY: Coastal parts of the Northern Rivers is now out of drought or recovering from drought, while the remainder remains drought affected. Hamish Broome

Locally, it was areas around Lismore and Alstonville which received the most of the rain during yesterday's downpour - with a couple of exceptions.

Leading the rainfall figures in the 24 hours to this morning was Tuckombil, which recorded 23mm, followed by Bentley, which recorded 20mm.

The Channon recorded 15mm, while Alstonville received 14mm.

Eden Creek west of Kyogle received a welcome 12mm, as did Dunoon, and Nashua.

Interestingly, Byron Shire, Tweed Shire and the Ballina coastal locations received less rain than inland, mostly under 10mm.

The standout anomaly to that pattern was Cudgera Lake near Pottsville, which copped 32mm.

Another area to get plenty of rain was Busby's Flat, southwest of Casino, which received 26mm.

There is a good chance of showers over the next few days but nothing like yesterday's rain at this stage.

Wednesday is shaping up to be the day to watch with showers increasing and possible rainfall of between 3-10mm.

Related Items

drought northern rivers nsw weather
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Crews on scene at an incident involving tractor and car

    premium_icon Crews on scene at an incident involving tractor and car

    Breaking THERE has been two collisions this morning, the most recent of which involved a tractor and a car.

    Jewel to bring competition to Bargara

    premium_icon Jewel to bring competition to Bargara

    News Attention to the suburb is only expected to grow

    Bundaberg listeners tune into Triple M

    Bundaberg listeners tune into Triple M

    News Survey finds 22.4 per cent of participants tune into breakfast show

    Fraser trip details for Duke and Duchess released

    premium_icon Fraser trip details for Duke and Duchess released

    News Visit expected to attract serious international interest in island

    Local Partners