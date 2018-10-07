Are we still in drought after yesterday's rain?

RECOVERY: Coastal parts of the Northern Rivers is now out of drought or recovering from drought, while the remainder remains drought affected.

RECOVERY: Coastal parts of the Northern Rivers is now out of drought or recovering from drought, while the remainder remains drought affected.

Back in August, 100 per cent of NSW was declared a drought zone by the Department of Primary Industries.

But two months on, the situation for the Northern Rivers has moderated slightly, with coastal areas either out of drought or in drought recovery, while inland areas west of Lismore remain drought affected.

Yesterday's widespread rain will have been welcome by farmers across the state.

Locally, it was areas around Lismore and Alstonville which received the most of the rain during yesterday's downpour - with a couple of exceptions.

Leading the rainfall figures in the 24 hours to this morning was Tuckombil, which recorded 23mm, followed by Bentley, which recorded 20mm.

The Channon recorded 15mm, while Alstonville received 14mm.

Eden Creek west of Kyogle received a welcome 12mm, as did Dunoon, and Nashua.

Interestingly, Byron Shire, Tweed Shire and the Ballina coastal locations received less rain than inland, mostly under 10mm.

The standout anomaly to that pattern was Cudgera Lake near Pottsville, which copped 32mm.

Another area to get plenty of rain was Busby's Flat, southwest of Casino, which received 26mm.

There is a good chance of showers over the next few days but nothing like yesterday's rain at this stage.

Wednesday is shaping up to be the day to watch with showers increasing and possible rainfall of between 3-10mm.