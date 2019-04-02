Are things finally coming together for Bundaberg?

ARE things coming together for Bundaberg?

The massive funding boost for Bundy in tonight's Federal Budget is the latest in a string of good news for the region.

Turning Quay St into a riverside precinct and ending its role as a thoroughfare makes eminent sense.

Great cities around the world make the most of their rivers, but we don't.

Quay St should be somewhere people want to live, play, eat, relax and work, not drive through. It is prime for urban renewal.

Switching traffic to a CBD bypass will make it a more attractive place to invest in and to spend time in.

The river is already a great place with some popular parklands, walking paths, a bowls club and a pool.

The work to be funded by the announcements in tonight's budget will only enhance that.

This all comes on the back of news that construction of a riverside unit complex is due to start in a few months. Having people live in our inner city is vital to making it a vibrant place.

And any investment in our under-used port and increasing its trade potential is welcome. It's the real key to our long-term economic prosperity.

There's also been developer interest along the coastline, progress on a medical school at CQUniversity and a business case for a new hospital is progressing, among a host of other things.

It's all very exciting and bodes well for the region's future, something the News-Mail is particularly focused on following on from our Future Bundaberg series.

The Federal Government and Prime Minister Scott Morrison, buoyed by the realisation of the much-vaunted and elusive budget surplus, have been on a pre-election spending spree.

As a region, we should seize this opportunity with both hands and make the most of it.