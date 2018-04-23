Are these the most haunted places in Bundy?

ARE these the 10 most haunted places in the Bundaberg region?

Based on reader accounts and paranormal investigations, we've listen off the 10 places said to be most haunted in the region.

Bundaberg Brewed Drinks, Bundy Rum Distillery

Queensland Paranormal Society founder Amanda Richardson claims the Bundaberg Brewed Drinks factory and Bundaberg Rum Distillery are both haunted.

Bundaberg Brewed Drinks Barrel Photo: Zach Hogg / NewsMail Zach Hogg BUN040913BRG10

Apple Tree Creek Memorial Hall

The Apple Tree Creek Memorial Hall has been the site of many a haunting, with locals telling tales of a smartly dressed gentleman said to appear on cold mornings.

The Down Under Spirit Team (DUST) investigated the hall in September last year and founder Rick Burden said he definitely believed it was haunted.

When I first walked into the hall, I felt like I was moving through a crowd of people that were all talking at the same time, and I couldn't make out one single conversation, as each conversation drowned out.

"Upon entering, I could also hear music, vintage music, like the waltz," he said.

"That type of music, while brilliant, it's not my cup of tea, so to speak, so I am not sure exactly what song it was that I was hearing."

PRECIOUS PAST: The main street of Childers in 1902. Note Buss and Turner's Drapery Store on the left and the Grand Hotel on the right. Photo courtesy of John Oxley Library. Photo Contributed Contributed

The Grand Hotel, Childers

The ghost of the Grand Hotel at Childers even comes with his own name - Luke the Spook.

According to DUST founder Rick Burden, there may be more than one spirit lurking in the hotel.

"Inside the bar, tab and poker machine areas, I felt the energy of a male roaming the pub," he said.

"I didn't feel his energy upstairs, but while I was in the hallway downstairs (between the front bar and the poker machine room), I saw the energy walk up the stairs.

"His energy had the vibe of being an old manager, or owner of the pub, and he was just going about his business running the pub.

"I think a room or two may have changed from his time, as he went through a couple of walls.

"I also get the feeling with this energy that things might be moved by it - doors open or closed by it, lights turned on and off by it, etc.

"He means no harm, and is just wandering around doing what he thinks is his job."

Mr Burden said he also sensed a female spirit in the hotel.

"She was only presenting to me, showing herself from behind," he said.

"She was wearing a lemon-coloured dress, neck to toe, black shoes, white lacy elbow-length gloves and hair pulled back into a bun at the back of her head.

"She was just floating there in mid-air with a rope around her neck and 'swinging'.

"She gave me no other information, no names, and never showed herself from the front."

Old Bundy Tavern.Photo: Mike Knott / NewsMail Mike Knott BUN110616CBD1

The Old Bundy Tavern

The Old Bundy Tavern is rumoured to be one of Bundy's most haunted buildings.

"My Mother worked at the old Bundy Tavern 17 years ago had always had a ghostly story to tell about the place," said one woman who wished to remain anonymous.

"As she worked away doing her catering duties for a wedding in the upstairs area, she was working alone and said that she felt a very strong presence beside her and heard doors opening and closing, only to find no other person up there.

"As she went back downstairs she asked other staff if anyone went up there. They all said no.

"Mum told the other staff of what she had experienced and a couple of the staff said according to rumours of the early 1900s apparently two female staff members had died in their rooms in the upstairs area of the hotel.

"To this day do the ghosts still walk the floors of the Old Bundy Tavern?"

Is there a haunted tree at Smith's Crossing? Claudia Baxter

Smiths Crossing

There's an urban legend in Bundaberg you'll hear about from time to time that if you park under a certain tree at Smith's Crossing you'll get a dent in your car roof.

Willow Simons said she thought it was where someone had tragically hung from a tree, though reports have never been confirmed.

SUNSET: Kelvyn Pearson captured this sunset. "Such beauty in nature if you look for it. Sunset photo taken by me on Gooburrum Rd." KEL PEARSON

Gooburrum

According to those in paranormal circles, there is a ghost who haunts Gooburrum known as the White Lady.

It is said that she would often appear at the end of workers' bunks but if anyone tried to touch her their hand would pass right through her.

Some believe it was Johanna Rackemann, wife of a one-time owner of Gooburrum Station.

The Gooburrum area is also said to be home to mysterious lights that look like torches without beams that appear on moonless nights.

There was also an abandoned home in the Gooburrum area which many locals talk about till this day.

It's said the Tantitha Rd house, as old as it was, contained objects and furnishings from the 1800s to the 1990s and had boarded up windows.

FAIRY TALE: Artist Simone Eisler intertwines some of the Grimm fairy tale themes with her own artistic concerns as part of the Literary Notions exhibition at Bundaberg Regional Art Gallery. Photo: Max Fleet / NewsMail Max Fleet BUN141014ART2

Bundaberg Regional Art Gallery

The staircase at the Bundaberg Regional Art Gallery is apparently haunted by a lady in green.

Bundaberg Ring Road, February 27, 2010. Adjacent to Von Deest Street looking southeast. Woodward Road off to the right. Submitted by Rod Savidge. unknown

Bundaberg Ring Rd

Relatively modern, the Bundaberg Ring Rd has been added to the list of Bundy's eerie spots.

Some locals took to the NewsMail Facebook page to say they had been followed by a mysterious motorcycle light on the Bundaberg Ring Road.

They said the light seemed to follow them for some time before disappearing.