Are the Maryborough Bears back in seniors?

Maryborough Bears player Joey Vowles in action when the side last played in AFL Wide Bay seniors in 2018. The club is not back this year.

Maryborough Bears player Joey Vowles in action when the side last played in AFL Wide Bay seniors in 2018. The club is not back this year.

AUSSIE RULES: For the second straight season there will be no Maryborough Bears in the AFL Wide Bay senior competition.

The NewsMail can reveal that nominations have been put in for the competition with just four clubs confirming their entry.

Bundy's Brothers Bulldogs and The Waves will take on Hervey Bay's Bay Power and the Hervey Bay Bombers.

The Power enters the season as defending champions,

Maryborough was trying to enter as a fifth team, like it did in 2018, but weren't able to.

"(It's the) same as last season unfortunately," AFL Wide Bay president Anthony Stothard said.

"It's still just four teams."

AFL Wide Bay tried to help by allowing players from other teams to play for the Bears to prop up numbers when they weren't selected for their team.

It was discussed at multiple meetings but that won't happen now.

"It's not supported by all clubs so it probably won't be going ahead," Stoddard said.

The draw is now being organised for the season with AFL Wide Bay to start its senior competition on March 28.

The start coincides and celebrates the opening of the Hervey Bay Bombers dressing rooms on that day.

The full draw will be in the NewsMail when it is released.