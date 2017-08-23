Are political signs the next hot cross buns?

BATT SIGNAL: One of LNP candidate David Batt's signs on Bargara Rd.

BUNDABERG residents may notice political signs popping up around the Rum City - but it is it too early?

Like supermarkets rolling out hot cross buns months before Easter, candidates have began putting up signs even though the next Queensland election could be as far away as May 5.

There are guidelines when it comes to displaying election material including the display period.

According to Bundaberg Regional Council, applicants wishing to erect signage must apply in writing to the council's CEO.

And signs are not to be put up until the Electoral Commission publishes the Notice of Election.

Questions have been raised over signs for of two Bundaberg candidates: One Nation's Jane Truscott and the LNP's David Batt.

Cr Batt has signs up along Bargara Rd and Dr Truscott has larger signs on Walker and Barolin Sts.

Bundaberg Regional Council said it had no concerns regarding the signs, saying they did not convene its election signage requirements.

"This signage offers a message that is basically no different to political billboards already in existence within the region,” a spokesperson said.

"The signs do not seek voter support and are on private property.”

Cr Batt said the LNP believed in freedom of political expression.

"Given the state election may be called at any time, it's important Bundaberg knows they have a candidate who will work hard for them to help build a better Bundaberg,” he said.

Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson said she didn't have any signs up yet.

Dr Truscott was contacted for comment.

The guidelines also say signs must not be placed on council property including trees, other private property such as power poles without correct authorisation, on median strips, roads and roundabouts.

They must be placed a safe distance from intersections and traffic lights.