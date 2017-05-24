Are crocodiles breeding in Mary River?

RANGERS say there is no sign of crocodiles breeding in the Mary River despite reports of hatchlings in the system.



In the past four months, the Department of Environment and Heritage has received reports of small crocodiles ranging between hatchling size to 1.2metres in the river system.



This has raised the question about whether there is now a breeding pair in the Mary.



Two crocodiles previously captured and relocated were both male.



The sex of the two crocodiles currently targeted for capture is unknown.



A spokesman for the Department of Environment and Heritage said yesterday, the sightings had not been confirmed and no baby crocodiles had been found during surveys over the past four years.



"There have been no confirmed sightings of crocodiles nesting along the Mary River," the spokesman said said.



The most recent crocodile sighting on the Fraser Coast was at Butchers Creek in the Great Sandy Strait, north of Maaroom.



That sighting was on March 22 and there have been no reports since.



There are currently two floating traps in the Mary River system, but both are closed.



"As the water temperature in the Mary River drops, crocodiles won't be actively feeding, which makes trapping crocodiles very challenging, but they may be seen sunning themselves on river banks," the spokesman said.



"Officers are monitoring the river for evidence of crocodile activity such as slides and tracks on the river banks."



Members of the public have been reminded to exercise safety when on or near the river.



never swimming in water where crocodiles may live, never standing on the water's edge or on an overhanging log, never provoking, harassing or feeding crocodiles and always supervising children.



Crocodile sightings can be reported to the department on 1300 130 372.

