Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Archbishop Peter Comensoli at the National Press Club mid-last year
Archbishop Peter Comensoli at the National Press Club mid-last year
News

Archbishop visits George Pell in prison

14th Aug 2019 12:15 PM

DISGRACED cardinal and convicted child abuser George Pell has been visited in prison by Melbourne's most senior Catholic.

Archbishop Peter Comensoli says he saw Pell in prison about two months ago, as the former cardinal awaited the outcome of his appeal over his conviction for sexual abuse.

"I think he has a sense of waiting, as anything there would be a psychological agitation about waiting for what's going to be the outcome of the appeal, but I found him strong spiritually and calm and very conversive," Archbishop Comensoli told ABC Melbourne on Wednesday.

More Stories

archbishop melbourne george pell

Top Stories

    Council awards $2.3m tender to Brisbane based company

    premium_icon Council awards $2.3m tender to Brisbane based company

    Council News Bundaberg Regional Council wants us to buy local. It also awarded a $2.3m tender to a Brisbane based construction company.

    In face of drought, residents dramatically cut water usage

    premium_icon In face of drought, residents dramatically cut water usage

    Environment Miriam Vale residents act amid drought worry.

    Maiden Homes takes home swag of awards

    premium_icon Maiden Homes takes home swag of awards

    Property Swell Factor takes home triple win

    'Freddie Mercurys' on why fighting cancer matters to them

    premium_icon 'Freddie Mercurys' on why fighting cancer matters to them

    Health 'I've seen a lot of patients on their cancer journey'