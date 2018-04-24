Aquis Farm lock in Trapeze Artist for slot in Everest

Trapeze Artist snared his third Group 1 win of the season in the All Aged Stakes last Saturday. Picture: AAP

TRAPEZE Artist's stud career is on hold for the time being with the triple Group 1-winning colt to be kept in training for The Everest and possible overseas assignments.

Aquis Farm has already snapped Trapeze Artist up to represent the racing and breeding operation in the $13 million The Everest in October.

Owner Bert Vieira has fielded offers of more than $40 million for Trapeze Artist whose Group 1 wins include two against older horses in the TJ Smith Stakes and Saturday's All Aged Stakes.

He beat last year's Everest winner Redzel to win Sydney's premier Group 1 sprint, the TJ Smith on April 7.

"I'm very happy he will stay in training and excited to prepare him for The Everest," trainer Gerald Ryan said.

Depending on the lifting of quarantine restrictions, Ryan and Vieira would like to take Trapeze Artist to Hong Kong for the International meeting in December and maybe Royal Ascot in 2019.

"If we can go to Hong Kong it will give us the chance to see how he copes with the travel with a view to Royal Ascot next year," Ryan said.

Trapeze Artist will now be aimed at the Everest. Picture: Simon Bullard

Vieira bought Trapeze Artist's dam Treppes in foal to Snitzel and when her yearling failed to reach the $350,000 price tag he put on him at the 2016 Easter Sale he took the colt home to race himself.

Trapeze Artist has now won more than $3 million with six wins from his 14 starts and Vieira said he had insured him for $50 million.

Vieira said he was excited to see what Trapeze Artist could do on the international stage and admitted it had not been an easy decision to keep him racing.

"It's very tough especially with what we've been offered for him," he said.

"There have been a lot of sleepless nights but I would love to see what this horse can do.

"It's a gamble but it's exciting."

Owner Bert Vieira says it’s a gamble to resist the big stud offers for Trapeze Artist and race on with the colt next season. Picture: AAP

Meanwhile, it has been confirmed Traze Artist's sire Snitzel will stand at a career-high $220,000 at Arrowfield Stud in the upcoming breeding season.

Snitzel has continued where he left off in 2016/17 with 25 stakes winners this season including Trapeze Artist and other Group 1 winners Redzel, Russian Revolution and Golden Slipper winner Estijaab.

During the recent yearling sales, Snitzel produced 10 to fetch more than $1 million for an average of $500,000 at the major sales. Another son of Redoute's Choice, Pariah will join the Arrowfield roster this season.

"Snitzel, Not A Single Doubt and Beneteau ... all by Redoute's Choice, all outstanding 2YOs and all outstanding sires. Pariah is in the same mould and we are excited to stand him," Arrowfield chairman John Messara said.

Redoute's Choice will serve a limited book of mares at $137,500