APRIL 4: Five things you need to know today

ON THE BALL: Bundaberg Mascot Ladies Squash Club members Elizabeth Schmeider and Anna Meloury on the squash court. Mike Knott BUN070313SQS2

Morning squash

START the morning off with a game of social squash.

Held at the Bundaberg Squash Club, there is a ladies only squash competition on Thursday mornings.

All levels are catered for and new players are welcome.

The games start at 9am and finish about 11am.

The Bundaberg Squash Club is at 1 John St. Phone 41515131 for cost and more details.

Music bingo

DO YOU think of yourself as a bit of a jukebox hero?

Just 4 Fun Entertainment and Club Bargara are hosting Bargara Music Bingo tonight from 6.30-8.30pm.This is free to play, fun and prizes to win.

There is a courtesy bus available covering all the coastal suburbs, the Hummock and the Kalkie area.

Phone 0422413723 for more information.

Food tours

GET the Thursday Taste of Bundaberg Experience with Bundy Food Tours today.

Held from 9am-1.30am, this tour will give you a look behind the scenes of Grunske's, Tinaberries, Macadamias Australia and more.

Bundy Food Tours is at 36 Avenue St, phone 0409491944 or visit www.bundyfoodtours.com.au for more information.

Trade event

TODAY is the final day for the Bundaberg Construction Trade Event 2019.

Held at Form Direct, 56 Enterprise St, from 7am-4.30pm this event will see suppliers showcasing their latest products for the building and concrete industry.

For more on the trade event visit Form Direct's Facebook page.

Stop motion

DO YOU have a passion for animation creation?

The Bundaberg Library is holding a free Stop Motion Animation Creation event today for 12+-year-old participants from 4-5pm.

Bookings are required, phone the library on 4130 4140.

For more information visit the Bundaberg Regional Libraries Facebook page. The library is at 49 Woondooma St.