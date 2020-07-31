APPROVED: Campground project in prime river location

DEVELOPMENT: The Midskinrick Lodge located right on Baffle Creek has been given council approval to operate camping on their property.

A CAMPGROUND in a prime location has been approved, with a number of conditions, and is expected to open later this year.

Owners and operator of the Midskinrick Lodge, Doug Laurie, said the campground was an expansion of their business located in Rosedale.

Mr Laurie said the business had been offering camping previously but was forced to shut down until the council gave development approval to operate as a tourist park.

Approved earlier in July, the natural campgrounds are located right on the river at Baffle Creek with four areas identified for camping with a maximum capacity of 74 people on the site.

“It’s just a great spot as well,” Mr Laurie said.

“There’s not many places along Baffle Creek where you can camp.”

The Midskinrick Lodge located right on Baffle Creek.

He described Baffle Creek as one of the region’s hidden gems and a prime spot for fishing.

“It’s a great river a lot of people know about it but have never been here,” he said.

The plot of land stretches across 40 acres of bushland with kangaroos a regular guest at the scenic location.

The property stretches across 40 acres of bushland.

Mr Laurie, who operates the site with his wife Dianne, said the site had been approved with a number of conditions mainly to do with septic systems and the roads, but he was hopeful they would be fully operational within the next couple of months.

He said they were looking forward to taking “happy campers” again.

Midskinrick Lodge is located at 135 Newtons Road Rosedale.

For more information visit Midskinrick Lodge on Facebook.