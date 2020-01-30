Approach for Hinkler Deal expected to be signed off today

THE future of major infrastructure delivery in Bundaberg is set to become a little clearer as representatives from federal and local governments are expected to launch the Hinkler Regional Deal Implementation Plan today.

Assistant Minister for Regional Development and Territories Nola Marino is expected to be joined by Hinkler MP Keith Pitt, mayor Jack Dempsey and acting mayor of the Fraser Coast Darren Everard to sign the plan.

The total value of the deal exceeds $260 million, with $173 million committed by the Australian Government, almost $79 million from the Bundaberg and Fraser Coast councils and contributions and support from community and private sector delivery partners.

The Queensland Government has also separately committed $9 million toward key regional transport projects and $2.5 million under the Bruce Highway Safety Package in the region.

Bundaberg’s share of the $173 million committed by the Federal Government totals close to $31 million for projects at the Port of Bundaberg, an agricultural technology facility at Bargara and a Royal Flying Doctor Service training facility.

Mr Pitt emphasised the opportunities the deal would bring the local economy.

“This is an exciting time for the region and it is great that we have been able to chart a clear delivery plan for the infrastructure and new opportunities the region needs to support its future prosperity and protect the lifestyle we all cherish,” Mr Pitt said.

The Federal Government’s commitments under the deal include: