Apprenticeships becoming available in Bundaberg

Ellie Farrington has won the Harry Hauenschild Apprentice of the Year at the State Queensland Training Awards in Brisbane. 16/09/19

Several hundred trade jobs will become available in the state throughout the coming months with Energy Queensland, the majority being based regionally.

It’s unknown exactly how many will be coming to the Bundaberg region, but apprentices will have other options with roughly another half dozen apprenticeships becoming available at the Isis Central Sugar Mill.

The yearly intake of apprentices at the mill usually results in a handful of locals getting apprenticeships, with Human Resources manager Pete Els saying the apprentices usually stay on with the mill for quite some time.

“We try to take apprentices out of our local area first,” Mr Els said, but some applicants have applied for the available positions from “as far south at Maryborough”.

On top of the apprentices, Mr Els said the mill also took on work experience students every year to give them a taste of what jobs could look like in the industry.

“We get a really large number of applicants, normally about 150,” Mr Els said.

But of those 150, the mill this year would take on “probably five, could be six” according to Mr Els.

The available apprenticeships are typical agricultural industry fare, relating to electrical, mechanical and boilermaking trades, with Mr Els stating most apprentices typically stay with the mill for the whole apprenticeship.

“Our turn over for our workforce is quite low,” he said.