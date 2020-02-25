Apprentice pathways aplenty

OPEN DAY: Lyn and Deb Hall at the open day event, at the TAFE Campus in Bundaberg.

HIGH school seniors looking at pursuing an apprenticeship are encouraged to contact the local TAFE campus.

General manager for the east coast Ana Rodger said the TAFE campus in Bundaberg offers a variety of study options.

“TAFE Queensland delivers hands-on, practical training across more than 500 qualifications delivered online, in workplaces and in over 50 campuses across Queensland, including Bundaberg,” Ms Rodgers said.

“The TAFE at School program provides year 10, 11 and 12 students with the opportunity to get a headstart in their chosen industry, by gaining an entry-level qualification while they complete high school.

“We also offer pre-apprenticeship qualifications to provide students with the opportunity to do school differently by learning new skills in areas including engineering, electrotechnology, automotive, building and construction, health support services, kitchen operations, beauty and hairdressing.”

Programs with government funding are available, to subsidise the cost of training.

For more information, contact 1300 308 233.