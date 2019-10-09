Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Apprentice bonanza for Bundaberg

Zachary O’Brien, zachary.obrien@news-mail.com.au
9th Oct 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

It’s apprentice season in Bundaberg.

After last week’s announcement from the State Government that the majority of the 235 new apprenticeships would be based in the regions, the NewsMail can reveal the local numbers.

Five of the apprenticeships are set to join the presence of Energy Queensland in Bundaberg, with an additional three for the rest of the Wide Bay region..

The five new apprentices will join the 10 who have started at the Bundaberg depot since 2015 and will begin their work early next year.

They will join an additional five or six lucky apprentices joining the Isis Central Sugar Mill.

Being able to secure an apprenticeship locally was a benefit highlighted late last month by local apprentice Roman Norris, a fourth-year apprentice with Queensland Rail.

apprentices apprenticeships energex energy queensland ergon
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Backpacker allegedly stole coffee machine, sold $1 coffees

    premium_icon Backpacker allegedly stole coffee machine, sold $1 coffees

    Crime A BACKPACKER has fallen foul of the law after allegedly brewing up a novel plan to make a few dollars while he was unable to work.

    Man ordered to pay hefty fines after bad call

    premium_icon Man ordered to pay hefty fines after bad call

    News A MAN has been ordered to pay more than $4000 in fines and restitution after his...

    Trial: Bundy man accused of Christmas party sexual assault

    premium_icon Trial: Bundy man accused of Christmas party sexual assault

    News Trial of man accused of indecent treatment of co-worker begins

    The unforeseen money risk climate protestors face

    premium_icon The unforeseen money risk climate protestors face

    Environment Law specialist warns climate protesters of legal consequences