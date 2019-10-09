Apprentice bonanza for Bundaberg

It’s apprentice season in Bundaberg.

After last week’s announcement from the State Government that the majority of the 235 new apprenticeships would be based in the regions, the NewsMail can reveal the local numbers.

Five of the apprenticeships are set to join the presence of Energy Queensland in Bundaberg, with an additional three for the rest of the Wide Bay region..

The five new apprentices will join the 10 who have started at the Bundaberg depot since 2015 and will begin their work early next year.

They will join an additional five or six lucky apprentices joining the Isis Central Sugar Mill.

Being able to secure an apprenticeship locally was a benefit highlighted late last month by local apprentice Roman Norris, a fourth-year apprentice with Queensland Rail.