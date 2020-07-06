APPLY WITHIN: Here are 33 jobs available in Bundaberg region

JOBS JOBS JOBS: Here are just a few of the employment opportunities available in Bundaberg at the moment.

JOBS JOBS JOBS: Here are just a few of the employment opportunities available in Bundaberg at the moment.

RECENT data shows jobs are few and far to come by, but there are plenty of vacancies in Bundaberg with a variety of options to choose from.

From beverage brand activator and barber to pilates instructor and trolley collector, there is something for everyone on this list.

Or maybe you want to pursue a career in sales, community services or administration?

Here are just 33 of the roles that are currently available in the Bundaberg region.

• Pilates and group instructor (full-time)

B Transformed is searching for an energetic pilates and group class instructor to join their team.

Saturday morning shifts will be required with all other hours currently negotiable.

A Cert III in a health or fitness related field is preferred but not essential.

B Transformed is at Shop 1, 47 Bourbong St.

For more information, phone the gym on 4154 3223.

Pilates instructor.

• Barbers (full-time)

Are you half way through your barbering apprenticeship or looking for a change?

Cartels Barber shop is looking for committed third year apprentices or qualified senior barbers to join their incredible team.

To learn more or apply, send your application to info@thecartelsbarbershop.com.au.

The barber shop is at shop 2, 197 Bourbong St.

Alexander McClymont has his beard groomed by Jess Smoothy at The Cartels Barbershop on Bourbong Street. Picture: Mike Knott.

• Farm workers (full-time)

Work is currently available at Alloway Backpackers Lodge for anyone who wants to assist on the farm.

Multiple roles are currently available and the successful candidates will need to have been living in Queensland for longer than two weeks and will also be required to stay at the lodge during their employment.

The jobs include one bucket boy for tomatoes and five people to complete odd-jobs around a local fig farm.

Effective communication skills will be required for all roles, as well as access to reliable transport for the bucket boy.

Hours will vary for the fig farm roles, while the bucket boy will be required to work seven days a week.

If you are interested in applying for any of these roles, please email allowaybackpackerslodge@gmail.com

The farm is on Goodwood Rd, Alloway.

• Sales consultant (full-time)

Due to an increase in sales and the release of a new model, Coral Coast Ford are looking for a self-motivated, enthusiastic and ambitious sales person who wants to work in the vehicle industry.

The ideal candidate will be mature, motivated and have exceptional customer service skills, allowing them to communicate with others from all walks of life.

Full training will be provided for the role to enhance the successful applicant's negotiation and communication skills and plenty of rewards are on offer too.

Email your application to sales@coralcoastford.com.au.

The Coral Coast Ford dealership is at 26 Bourbong St.

• Customer assistant and short order cook (part-time)

Popular takeaway shop AquaGirls are looking for a casual customer assistant and a short-order cook to join their team.

Experience is essential for the cook role, as is a history of working in a fast paced takeaway store.

Training will be provided to the customer assistant, with applications being accepted for anyone aged between 15-years-old and mature aged, as long as they are confident working in a fast paced environment.

To apply, phone 4155 3111.

AquaGirls Takeaway is at 302 Branyan Drive.

Kelly and David Gear from AquaGirls Takeaway. Picture: Mike Knott.

• Youth transition coach (full-time)

Do you want to make a difference to young people aged between 15 and 21 and help guide them through their education and employment journey?

Impact are currently looking to hire a youth transition coach to provide practical support to their young clients, by building their skills, confidence and readiness to enter education or employment.

The successful candidate will be required to compliment a holistic approach, by visiting local employers to identify opportunities and reverse-market job candidates, must enjoy interacting with young people and confident with using technology and digital platforms.

Improving the pre-employment skills of youth through individual and group activities and giving post-placement support for youth who enter education or employment so they can lock-in their achievements will also be part of the role.

Download the full position description at impact.org.au/news/youth-transition-coach or apply on Seek at http://ow.ly/tZJF50A7o0z.

The Impact offie is at 108 Princess St.

• Retail workers (part-time)

Extreme Gear are looking for retail assistants to join their small team on a part-time basis.

Duties will include but are not limited to customer service and assistance, operating a POS system, carrying out sales and returns, cleaning, stocking shelves, merchandising and displays and assembling or fulfilling archery equipment and repairs.

Previous retail experience and knowledge of merchandising practices will be highly regarded and an interest in the archery, shooting or outdoor industry would also be beneficial.

Attention to detail and a keen eye are also key qualities required for this role.

The applicant will be required to undertake a criminal history check successfully.

Hours will vary between 8.30am and 5.30pm Monday to Friday, with some Saturday shifts also required between 8.30am and 1.30pm.

If you believe you have these qualities and the passion and drive to join the team, please hand your resume in at the store at 107 Takalvan St.

• Barista

Stockland Shopping Centre's Donut King is looking to hire experienced and self-motivated baristas with an understanding of the importance of learning quickly, following procedures and working well with a team.

Successful candidates will be required to work within a fast paced environment, possess excellent customer service skills and attention to detail and be able to work Thursday evenings and weekends.

Applications can be emailed to yummydonuts@bigpond.com.

Donut King franchisee Joanne Gee at Stockland Shopping Centre in Bundaberg. Picture: Mike Knott.

• Front of house and dish hand staff

Multiple positions are available at Grunske's By The River Seafood Market and Takeaway.

Staff members are required to perform front of house duties, working from Wednesday to Sunday and including Friday and Saturday nights.

Customer service experience will be required, as well as an outgoing, energetic and friendly personality. Please apply in person

Dish hand staff are required to work 15 to 20 hours a week on Mondays through to Sundays. Please apply for all positions in person at 11E Petersen St in Bundaberg East.

Grunskes by the River's Beryl Grunske. Picture: Paul Beutel.

• Trade assistant or labourer (full-time)

Bundaberg business 2nd Gen Painters is seeking a trade assistant or labourer to assist with house painting jobs on a mixture of new homes and repaints.

The role will be offered on an ongoing basis and the majority of jobs will be in Bundaberg.

While experience is not essential, the successful candidate must be prepared to learn and work hard.

Access to reliable transport, a licence and a general safety induction card for construction will also be required.

To apply, either send a brief description of relevant details via text to Chris on 0459 531 515 or email 2ndgenpaintersqld@gmail.com.

• Cleaning job (permanent part-time)

A highly motivated and experienced commercial cleaner is required to work at multiple sites and will be employed by a Bundaberg based family business.

The position will offer six to 20 hours each week, with the occasional very early morning start to relieve staff who are on annual and sick leave.

Previous experience in cleaning on commercial sites will be regarded highly, as well as a proven ability to manage and complete jobs to a high standard and with limited supervision.

Excellent communication, the right to work in Australia and the ability to work split shifts from Monday to Saturday will also be required.

A current and valid AFP National Police History certificate will need to be provided if successful.

Benefits and perks include job security, working in a family orientated business and shirts will be supplied once probation has been passed.

Please email applications to bundabergcleaningjob@outlook.com

A commercial cleaning job is available with in and around Bundaberg.

• Trolley collector (part-time)

Hinkler Central Shopping Centre require a new staff member to assist with collecting trolleys from the car park.

Offering 15 to 25 hours a week, the successful candidate will need a current drivers licence.

Apply through email at mattwmartens@hotmail.com

• Marketing manager (full-time)

Marketing Manager

Established and well-respected community sports club The Waves are looking for a manager to lead their marketing team.

After operating in Bundaberg for the last five decades, it is the perfect place to socialise, enjoy bocce and watch soccer.

From those humble beginnings, The Waves now stands as an icon of Bundaberg and employs more than one hundred staff, is affiliated with 16 different sporting and social clubs and contributes to numerous community events and projects each year.

The ideal candidate will be degree qualified in marketing, business or related fields, have the necessary experience as a marketing manager within the hospitality industry and a full understanding of a strong digital presence, Adobe Creative Suite, Microsoft products and CRM systems.

Responsible for developing, implementing and analysing the club's communication, marketing and advertising function through various mediums, the marketing manager will devise future marketing strategies based on market insight, industry trends and data analysis of previous campaigns.

If you are looking for a new challenge, have a passion for marketing and working within an enthusiastic and progressive team, embrace technology and have innovative ideas with an eye on best practice, this is the role for you.

Submit your application online at seek.com.au.

The Waves Sports Club is looking to hire a marketing manager. Picture: Brian Cassidy.

• Dental assistant (full-time)

Committed to providing the highest quality dental care and in a fun and friendly environment, the team at East Side Dental are looking for an organised, friendly and reliable assistant with excellent communication skills and attention to detail.

The successful candidate will be a team player who enjoys interacting with others, has the ability to multi-task and is willing to work flexible hours.

Key responsibilities will include assisting dentists and hygienists, answering phones and making patient appointments, as well as general reception duties as required.

General reception duties if required

Minimum of one year experience in dental assisting or a Cert III is preferred.

Starting off as a casual role, the position will be offered on a full-time basis following probation and depending on workload.

• Fish and chip shop manager (full-time)

Traditional fish and chip and takeaway shop G.P. Witts is looking to hire a mature age manager with experience in owning or managing a business.

Experience in the food and hospitality industry will also be looked upon favourably.

If you flourish in very busy environment, can multi task and understand the need for quality food and presentation, then please apply.

For more information about the role, phone the Walla St store on 4154 2155.

• Site supervisor (full-time)

Stroud Homes Wide Bay are looking to hire an ambitious, confident and focused site supervisor who is passionate about the building industry.

Previous experience working for a volume builder would be advantageous and the applicant must be willing to learn the skills required to be the best in the Wide Bay.

Responsible for looking after up to 10 to 15 homes at a time across the region, skills in organisation, attention to detail and the ability to communicate effectively with clients and as a team is paramount.

Industry leading training and support will be provided, along with admin support and ongoing mentoring.

Visit stroudhomes.com.au.

Stroud Homes Wide Bay is looking for a site supervisor to join their Bundaberg team.

• Housekeeper (part-time)

The Friendly Society Private Hospital is seeking experienced cleaners to work within their Environmental Services team.

In this role, your duties will include the cleaning of patient rooms, offices, residences and public areas providing high quality housekeeping service to ensure standards of cleanliness and hygiene are met throughout the hospital.

An essential part of this role is to be able to carry out physically demanding duties, demonstrate good communication and time management skills; possession of a positive work attitude and the ability to follow specified work schedules.

The roster for this role includes a variety of shifts including weekdays, nights, weekends and public holidays.

To view the full position requirements and see the other role vacancies available, visit thefriendlies.org.au/careers

• Legal assistant and receptionist

Local law firm Finemore Walters and Story is seeking a self motivated and organised legal assistant and receptionist to support the busy team in their Childers office.

Ideally, but not essential, the applicant has previous experience in administration in a professional office environment.

Key responsibilities may include, but not limited to reception duties, including making appointments, attending to inquiries from clients, receipting and managing bank deposits,

use of a diary management system, email and file management including keeping records and files updated, working from notes and digital dictation, assisting with stamping of documents, preparing documents for lodgement with the titles office, file auditing and archiving and assisting with outgoing mail.

If you are highly motivated, committed to delivering a high standard of service and your skills and experience meet the criteria then we invite you to apply for the position by submitting your resume and covering letter.

Phone 4153 0000 or email enquiries@fws.com.au.

Do you want to perform reception and administration duties at a local law firm? Here’s your chance.

• Area sales manager

Campari Group is the smallest big company in the global spirits industry - small enough to bring a personal touch, and big enough to take on the world.

In the business of shaking things up, inspired by 160 years of captivating legacy and their 50+ iconic brands, they serve a signature mix made of distinctive flavours: enriching experiences and varied opportunities, together with 4,000 passionate Camparistas and celebrate the unique, and sometimes unexpected, twist that each cocktail brings.

The area sales manager role is the front line of the commercial sales function and the primary customer service contact for retail and on-premise customers.

Consisting of driving sales, distribution and growth targets of Campari Australia products within their defined sales territory, the area sales manager will promote Campari Australia and premium brands in a professional manner consistent with the values of the organisation and overall quality image of its brands and business.

Candidates should possess strong experience operating in an area management, sales representative or similar role, industry and market knowledge or experience, the ability to work autonomously and still have a team and collaborative approach contributing to the enthusiasm and positive interactions with colleagues and exceptional communication skills.

An ability to meet deadlines by managing various projects with a diverse range of priorities and a commercial or business related degree will also assist.

To learn more about Campari, visit camparigroup.com

• Early childhood educators

The Mango Tree Child Care Centre is a well-respected childcare centre located in Gin Gin, on the outskirts of Bundaberg.

Dedicated to providing quality child care, interactive learning and memorable experiences, they are looking for highly motivated educators and teacher to inspire and be part of a great team.

The Educator and relief position requires a minimum Certificate III and previous industry experience, a working with children check, senior first aid and fantastic organisational and teamwork skills.

Early Childhood Teachers will require an approved ACECQA early childhood teaching qualification, preferably a Bachelor of Education (Early Childhood) and or working towards this qualification, as well as experience in a childcare setting and a good understanding of the Early Years Learning Framework.

Offering a minimum of 15 hours per week with possibility to increase to full time, The Mango Tree Child Care Centre prides itself on offering excellent working conditions to its employees including professional development, flexible work arrangements and opportunities to be rewarded for outstanding performance.

To apply, send your resume to director Lena Hurst at themangotreeccc@live.com.au

Help educate the future of Bundaberg at The Mango Tree Childcare Centre.

• Community mental health practitioner (full-time)

Mind Australia Limited is one of Australia's leading community-managed specialist mental health service providers and has been supporting people dealing with the day-to-day impacts of mental illness, as well as their families, friends and carers for over 40 years.

As a Community Mental Health Practitioner, the successful candidate will deliver high quality, recovery oriented, direct psychosocial support using a model of recovery oriented practice. Eligible customers will be referred from the adult and youth mental health services within hospital and health services in Queensland.

This full-time and six month fixed-term role will primarily provide support services remotely and virtually to customers within the Bundaberg region, but also across Queensland.

Responsibilities include providing direct support to individual customers, engaging with customers to fully understand their need for assistance, working with families and carers at the time of transition back to community, undertaking group work where practicable and working with local service providers.

Tertiary qualifications within a related field will be required, as well as experience and expertise in working directly with people with mental health issues, complex needs, and with their families and carers

Other requirements to excel in the role include the ability to build relationships with internal and external stakeholders, an understanding of available community services, networks and support and strong verbal and written communication skills including the use of Microsoft Office.

The successful applicant is required to complete comprehensive reference and background checking prior to employment, including a Working with Children Check and National Police Check.

To obtain a position description and apply online visit Jobs@Mind and look for the reference number #12654.

Online applications must be submitted by 10pm on Tuesday, July 7.

Contact Amanda Nissen on 4326 4100.

• Admin assistant (full-time)

MADEC has recently secured a contract that will see its existing footprint expand into the Wide Bay region of Queensland with the aim of delivering employment solutions focused on matching suitable workers with grower needs within the horticulture and agriculture sectors. With a new office to open in Bundaberg we are looking for a self-motivated and energetic person to provide quality administrative and reception duties.

As the first contact point, the successful applicant will handle in-person and phone inquiries, gather and provide information to workers and assist the Manager in the day-to-day running of the office, as well as offer administrative support including data entry, creating work entitlement cards and completing reporting requirements.

The person to fill this role will be able to demonstrate previous experience working within a busy office environment and as first point of contact, a background in reception and administration would be ideal, along with strong computer skills and the ability to multi task and prioritise in a busy workplace.

If you excel at building relationships with a wide range of people, have excellent communication skills to confidently deal with local and international workers and pride yourself on your attention to detail, submit applications through the advertisement on Seek before July 12.

Further inquiries can be emailed to HRMadec@madec.edu.au.

• Community support worker (casual)

Feros Care is looking for a level 2 community support worker who wants to support seniors to live their best life and believes senior years are something to be celebrated, to join their team.

Working within the community the role will focus on providing a range of services to valued clients including undertaking personal care services, transportation to and from appointments, domestic cleaning, preparing light meals and generally bringing some sunshine to the client's day.

This is a casual role and will be servicing clients from Bundaberg and surrounding suburbs, for a 7am or 8am start, at least four weekdays and on some weekends.

A minimum Certificate III in Individual Support, Aged Care and Disability or equivalent must be complete, as well as access to a registered and insured vehicle and current drivers licence.

Current driver's licence and own a registered and insured vehicle

The ideal candidate will demonstrate a genuine desire to support our clients to live their lives to the fullest.

Apply online or for a confidential discussion, please contact the team at Feros Care on 07 5669 0559, quoting reference number 906770.

Help make a difference by supporting older people and empower them to live their best lives, with this role at Feros Care.

• Payroll manager (full-time)

Reporting to the Manager or people, safety and culture the successful candidate will be the key focal point for all strategic and operational activities within the payroll department. Providing leadership of the payroll team, efficiency, accuracy, timely services and advice with a focus on customer service and continuous improvement are essential parts of this role.

With a current transformational change agenda in play Council is seeking an experienced payroll professional who can lead and build the skills and capacity of the team while reviewing and assessing current processes.

Implement contemporary work practices to streamline and improve service levels to stakeholders within the Council and while this role requires the ability to lead, you will also be able to 'roll up your sleeves' and work with the team to deliver fortnightly payrolls for more than 900 staff.

Successful applicants will have prior experience with end-to-end payroll functions in a multi-award and certified environment, extensive experience in managing a payroll system, the ability to interpret and apply relevant awards and contracts in relation to overtime, penalties and allowances and knowledge of the Australian Payroll legislation including Payroll Tax, ESS, PAYG, Workers Compensation, FBT & Terminations.

Experience and ability to lead and develop high performing teams, excellent verbal and written communication skills, high levels of organisation and prioritisation skills and a demonstrated ability to effectively communicate and handle inquiries with tactfulness and clarity will also be essential.

Before you apply, visit mcarthur.com.au and enter 141195 to download a comprehensive application pack containing the position description, selection criteria and instructions on how to apply.

For a confidential discussion about this opportunity, call Julie Barr on 07 3211 9700.

Applications close Monday, July 13.

• Mortgage broker (full-time)

Bundaberg's Aussie Homes has an incredible opportunity for a mortgage broker to join their team.

Aussie mortgage brokers and franchisees have their customers' best interests at heart, saving them stress, time and money, collaborate with big banks as well as smaller lenders to find the loan that's right for each customer.

Just as we've helped thousands of Australians open doors to their own properties, we've helped our brokers and franchisees grow their own thriving business, even in uncertain times. To join the team as a self-employed broker, you need to have an entrepreneurial mindset, be self-driven, highly motivated, patient and have great people skills.

For more information about the opportunity, visit aussie.com.au.

Work as a mortgage broker and help clients achieve their exciting goals.

• Real estate receptionist and administrator

Join the local L.J. Hooker team and bring with you experience in the real estate industry, excellent communication and time management skills, strong attention to detail, high-level customer service and a friendly, positive, can-do attitude.

A real estate certificate or licence is an advantage, but not essential.

Main duties will include handling the property occupations act and RTA forms, advertising and marketing submissions, using RealEstate.com and other advertising portals, listing properties and sales and all other duties as required.

All training will be provided.

For more information, phone 4131 8000.

• Waiting staff

Kacy's restaurant in Bargara was established in 2003 and has been owned and operated by the same family since inception, who strive for improvement daily and believe in a casual relaxed and efficient service for their customers.

They are now searching for motivated wait staff who exhibit initiative, have immaculate presentation and are willing to excel at their role.

Attending to customer service from the time they arrive until they depart, the successful candidates will also deliver quality service in a friendly and timely manner.

Self motivated with initiative and willing to excel at you role.

Hours will be offered on mornings, night and weekends so availability and a current Queensland RSA is also required.

Previous experience will be beneficial but anyone with the right attitude and personality are encouraged to apply.

To discuss further, phone 4130 1100.

Kacy’s Restaurant and Bar in Bargara.

• Machine operators

Expressions of interest are currently being accepted from anyone who is interested in working as a machine operator during this year's sugar crush and meets the outlined criteria.

This labour hire position is a Bundaberg based role and will offer the right person about four to five months of solid work.

In this challenging and diverse role, you'll be required to possess a current HRW forklift licence and be able to demonstrate experience in the operation of this plant.

Previous sugar milling experience and sound numeracy, literacy and communication skills will also be regarded highly for this position, as well as a commitment to adhere to both RSM People's and the Host Employer's workplace health and safety procedures, policies and relevant statutory legislation.

This role will demand a considerable amount of physical labouring activity and you'll also be required to work as part of a tight-knit team in order to get the job done.

Working a seven day rotating shift roster is also required.

If you believe you have what it takes to be successful in this role, email your resume to Rachael at regan@rsmpeople.com.au

• Beverages brand activator

Asahi is looking for a beverages brand activator to sell merchandise for leading non-alcoholic drink brands in Bundaberg and the surrounds.

Approximately 12 hours will be offered each week over Wednesday to Friday and will consist of merchandising non-alcoholic products including Schweppes, Gatorade, Pepsi and Cottees, among others.

The casual merchandising role will also consist of building displays, filling and merchandising shelves and fridges within the grocery industry and ensuring the all products looks fantastic in stores.

As this role requires a lot of physical work and movement, the successful candidate will need to be fit and capable of lifting heavy items up to 16kg.

Sound computer literacy with an ability to use an iPad for reporting, confidence with communication and the ability to influence and build relationships are also part of this job, along with excellent time management, attention to detail, organisational skills and a positive "can do" attitude with a problem-solving mentality.

To apply, you must have an Australian drivers license, a reliable motor vehicle with comprehensive car insurance and the right to work in Australia.

Apply online at seek.com.au

• Delivery driver

One of Australia's biggest food delivery services Menulog are looking for drivers to deliver food to customers from some of Bundaberg's major takeaway food chains, like KFC, Hungry Jacks, McDonalds and more.

All delivery drivers must be at least 18-years-old, have access to a roadworthy, insured and registered car, scooter or motorbike, have a valid driver's licence and a valid ABN.

Drivers will also need a smart phone device with a data plan and a commercial-grade, thermal food catering bag, which you can purchase from Menulog.

This role allows individuals to set their own availability to suit their lifestyle, with the often of work whenever and how much they desire.

Menulog do not charge drivers a commission fee and no resume is required to apply.

For more information, visit menulog.com.au

A Menulog courier delivers a takeaway food order.

• Apprentice electrician

Want to work with an innovative company that aims to provide a standard of service which is beyond the expectations of their clients?

Here's your chance - Pulse Electrical are looking for an apprentice electrician to join their positive, fun and family orientated team.

Due to their continuing growth, Pulse Electrical currently has a position available for an apprentice electrician.

To be successful in this role you must have a manual drivers license, be able to work away, perform quality work, have a positive and flexible attitude, enjoy being part of a great team, deliver excellent customer service and have great interpersonal skills.

The successful applicant will receive weekly training and have great opportunities to meet, work with, and get to know their team.

For more information on Pulse Electrical, visit our website at https://pulseelectrical.com.au

• Sales assistant (casual)

The Shaver Shop need a casual sales assistant to join their Bundaberg store team as soon as possible.

Known as one of Australia's leading specialist retailer in the rapidly growing personal grooming market, Shaver Shop dominates its core business of both men's and female hair removal.

Reporting to the Store Manager the sales assistant's main responsibilities will be staff management and overall store operations.

In order to be considered for this exciting role you must have outstanding skills in sales and customer service, strong attention to detail, the ability to handle pressure and deadlines, a strong sense of urgency and drive and be results focused.

Candidates can apply by sending an email to recruitment@shavershop.com.au

• Library co-ordinator (full-time)

The Bundaberg Regional Council are looking for a library co-ordinator to work at Childers Library.

The role of library co-ordinator is to assist in the provision of high-quality library services to the Childers community and will be responsible for the library's daily operations, as well as assisting in the planning, co-ordinating, and running of library programs for all ages.

In addition to this, the library co-ordinator will also provide training in duties and responsibilities to direct report staff, trainees, work experience students, and volunteers.

Previous experience in operating a small or branch library or equivalent experience will be looked upon favourably.

An ability to manage, motivate and mentor staff and volunteers, being confident in facilitating children's programming such as story-time sessions and craft activities, excellent interpersonal and customer service skills for direct public contact and current knowledge of popular computer and internet programs and devices are also essential skills required.

Apply at seek.com.au. Resume and applications close Monday, July 13.

More stories

■ Solution for region's surge in unemployment



■ REVEALED: The plan that could give Bundy 1800 jobs and $680m