APPLY WITHIN: Here are 15 jobs available in Bundaberg

JOB VACANCIES: Here are 15 businesses looking for Bundy candidates right now.

With a new year, brings new opportunities

From community awareness presenters and brand ambassadors, to groundspeople and Uber drivers, there is something for everyone on this list.

Want to pursue a career in administration or hospitality? Because this list covers that too.

Here are just 15 of the roles that are currently available in the Bundaberg region.

Front of house team member

Known for their delicious menu, seafood restaurant and takeaway store Grunske’s By the River is expanding its team and offers a great life-work balance.

Retail ambassador

OPTUS and the Brand Influence Group are searching for a retail ambassador to offer tailored solutions to satisfy the needs of customers and promote products at shopping centre kiosks, pop-up stores and community events, within the Bundaberg region.

Groundsperson

A rare and exciting opportunity has become available at Brothers Sports Club for an experienced groundsperson to take care of the sporting fields and surrounding grounds.

Store manager

Growing women’s activewear brand Rockwear Australia is seeking a passionate and driven store manager to lead the Bundaberg-based team.

Cleaner

An exceptional cleaner with initiative, drive and a hard work ethic is needed at Kirkland Family Homes, with plenty of employee benefits offered as part of the employment package.

Reservations clerk and receptionist

Situated on 5.5 acres of gardens and just a block away from Bargara beach, Kelly’s Beach Resort is hiring a reservations clerk and receptionist for their environmentally-conscious and family-owned business.

Sous chef

The Young Australian Hotel is an iconic Bundaberg venue for locals and families and the business is now seeking an experienced and highly skilled sous chef to assist in the busy kitchen.

Community awareness presenters

Surf Life Saving Queensland is looking for community awareness presenters to educate the community, present beach and water safety in a fun and engaging way and represent the red and yellow flags.

Uber drivers

If you’re looking for flexible hours, own a reliable car and consider yourself a people-person, consider becoming a local Uber driver and transporting others safely to destinations in and around the Bundaberg region.

Bartender

An undisclosed restaurant, pub and bar in Childers is seeking a casual bartender with at least six months experience in a similar role, that is available to work up to 30 hours a week during the day and weekends.

Second in charge (2IC)

Bundaberg’s Harvey Norman has a current vacancy for an enthusiastic 2IC with an understanding of retail management and desire to find the best possible outcome for customers.

Administration assistant

With the objective of securing a self-sustaining medical workforce in regional Queensland, the University of Queensland Rural Clinical School (UQRCS) is searching for an administration assistant to provide general support at the Bundaberg site.

Farm hand

Large-scale family agriculture business Greensills has been operating in the Bundy region for more than 75 years, growing everything from sweet potatoes, sugarcane, peanuts and various forage crops.

With the success of its sweet potatoes, the business is now looking to hire experienced farm hands to assist at their Qunaba and Oakwood sites

Electrical tradesman

An excellent opportunity is available for a motivated, friendly and technically-skilled electricial tradesman to join the team at Zane Dick Electrical.

Wait staff

Bargara Golf Club is looking for front of house superstars who are self-motivated and take pride in their work, to assist in the busy club area.

Several positions are available for the right candidates.

