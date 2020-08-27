Apply now to score dream job on island paradise

IF YOU are dreaming of a sea-change, this might be the job of a lifetime.

Queensland's Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority is on the hunt for someone to live and work on an isolated tropical island in North Queensland.

Just 15km off the coast of Port Douglas, Low Isles is comprised of two small coral cay islands surrounded by 55 acres of reef.

Although you would be living on an island paradise Marine Park Authority assistant director reef conservation actions Dr Mark Read said the role was more hard work than glitz and glam.

"The caretakers live in paradise on a tropical island surrounded by the Great Barrier Reef - but maintaining an island is hard work and remote island living means limiting electricity and water use which may not suit everyone," he said.

He said caretakers were involved in everything from maintaining buildings and infrastructure like the solar power system and sewerage treatment system to liaising with tourist operators, cleaning toilets, managing weeds and grounds works, and counting bird populations.

The stunning Low Isles is just off the coast of Port Douglas in North Queensland. Picture: Karen Hofman

"We're seeking people with a passion for sustainability and natural heritage, experience in maintaining infrastructure and who aren't afraid to get their hands dirty and live remotely."

People who are passionate about island conservation, living sustainably, and who have people management and engagement skills can apply for the merit-based tender process to score the job.

Low Isles is a Commonwealth-owned island, managed by the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority.

It is where Australian icon Steve Irwin was rushed for first aid after a bull ray fatally stabbed in the chest while he was ­filming and swimming with a group of the rays at Batt Reef near Low Isles.

The caretakers live and work on the island full-time.

Find out more about the dream role here.