APPLY NOW: Popular funding program returns

A new funding opportunity for community groups and not-for-profit organisations planning new capital projects or upgrades is now taking expressions of interest.

Hinkler MP Keith Pitt has announced a new round of the popular Stronger Communities Program.

Mr Pitt said the funding comes after what has been an tough year for the community and local groups and organisations.

"It's been a tough year for the whole community, but in particular local groups and organisations which haven't been able to meet or operate as normal due to COVID restrictions," he said.

"To reflect this, this special round of the Stronger Communities Program will fund up to 100 per cent of eligible costs, with grants of between $2500 and $20,000. This is a significant change, for this round only, which means groups and organisations do not need to match funding.

"Like other rounds of this program, $150,000 is available to each federal electorate for up to 20 projects.

"My office is taking expressions of interest right now for small capital works or expenditure projects that bring our communities together, strengthen social connections and build community participation."

"More than 50 projects right across the Hinkler electorate have received funding through previous rounds of the Stronger Communities Program.

"Projects have included upgraded kitchens, a portable barbecue trailer, shade sails and marquees, airconditioning in a community hall, a community run cafe, a wheelchair accessible bus, new equipment, improved disability access, upgraded changing rooms, little libraries, and many more."

Following the EOI process, a community panel will identify potential projects and make recommendations. Only applicants invited to apply by their MP can submit an application.

Expressions of Interest must be received by the Hinkler electorate office by 5pm on Friday, February 19, 2021 and can be emailed to: keith.pitt.mp@aph.gov.au or dropped into the Bundaberg or Hervey Bay office.

The EOI form is available at www.keithpitt.com.au.

To view the guidelines please visit this website.

The opening date of January 19 for applications is for groups who have been invited by their MP to apply.

An EOI must be submitted to the Hinkler office by February 19, 2021 to be considered.

