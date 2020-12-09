APPLY NOW: Applications for government grant open

Local manufacturing businesses with shovel-ready projects are being encouraged to apply for a Manufacturing Modernisation Fund (MMF) grant. Photo: File

Local manufacturing businesses with shovel-ready projects are being encouraged to apply for a Manufacturing Modernisation Fund (MMF) grant. Photo: File

LOCAL manufacturers in the Hinkler electorate with shovel-ready projects to increase their productivity and grow jobs are being encouraged to apply for a Manufacturing Modernisation Fund (MMF) grant.

Businesses will be able to apply for between $100,000 and $1 million to invest in new technology, as the Federal Government continues to support the post-Covid-19 comeback.

Hinkler MP Keith Pitt said the Government was backing businesses to back themselves and grow.

"We want to help take hardworking manufacturers like those in Hinkler to the next level, because we know if they prosper our community prospers," he said.

"Hinkler is home to multiple manufacturing businesses and is a significant employer of locals.

"By helping our manufacturers become more competitive, we not only create more direct jobs, but jobs in businesses right along the supply chain - from our farmers to our truckies."

Round One of the MMF in April saw the Government invest $48.3 million into nearly 200 projects valued at more than $215 million. These projects are expected to create about 2,600 new jobs.

The big change between Round One and Round Two is that this time it will play to the nation's strengths, with the projects needing to align with the National Manufacturing Priorities announced as part of the Modern Manufacturing Strategy.

The National Manufacturing Priorities are Resources Technology & Critical Minerals Processing; Food & Beverage; Medical Products; Recycling & Clean Energy; Defence; and Space.

Applications for Round Two of the MMF will be open until January 21 next year.

For more information on the MMF, including how to apply, visit this website.