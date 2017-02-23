Apply for funds to help Bundy jobseekers get skills training

BUNDABERG community organisations are being urged to apply for funding to help jobless people get training they need to find work.

Training and Skills Minister Yvette D'Ath said community-based, not-for-profit organisations could apply for funding to run projects that help train unemployed or underemployed people, and help them secure long-term employment under the Skilling Queenslanders for Work initiative.

"I'm delighted to announce that we are now taking applications for projects that will get underway in the 2017-18 financial year to help put jobseekers on a career pathway,” Ms D'Ath said.

More than 13,633 people have taken part in the program since it the State Government reinstated it.

Applications close on Thursday, April 6.

Click here or phone 1300 369 935 for more information.