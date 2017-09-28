31°
News

Apply for Ergon jobs

Ergon Energy apprenticeships.
Ergon Energy apprenticeships. Kevin Farmer

ERGON Energy says it will focus on diversity when it recruits the next generation of power industry field and substation crews through an apprenticeship recruitment campaign.

Apprenticeships will be available in Childers, Miriam Vale, Monto and Hervey Bay.

"As well as seeking to increase the proportion of women, Ergon will reserve a number of positions for candidates of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders,” Energy Minister Mark Bailey said.

For more information visit www.ergon.com.au. Applications close on October 9.

Topics:  apprenticeships ergon energy jobs

Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

THINGS TO DO ON HOLIDAYS

THINGS TO DO ON HOLIDAYS

The team at Bundy Bowl and Leisure are going Mexican over the school holidays with nachos and tacos in their cafe

Antonio to cheer on bro from afar

FEND OFF: Bundaberg's Felise Kaufusi is set to play in his first NRL grand final.

Oh brother, where art thou?

Sunken catamaran still in trouble

A 55 foot power catamaran sunk off Fraser Island.

Catamaran still not salvaged

Fire bans extended across Bundaberg region

STAY SAFE: Open fires have been banned.

All fire permits now cancelled

Local Partners