Apply for Ergon jobs

ERGON Energy says it will focus on diversity when it recruits the next generation of power industry field and substation crews through an apprenticeship recruitment campaign.

Apprenticeships will be available in Childers, Miriam Vale, Monto and Hervey Bay.

"As well as seeking to increase the proportion of women, Ergon will reserve a number of positions for candidates of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders,” Energy Minister Mark Bailey said.

For more information visit www.ergon.com.au. Applications close on October 9.