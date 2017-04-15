Apply for a McJob through Snapchat

MCDONALD'S have teamed up with Snapchat to change the way job-seekers can apply for a job with 'Snaplications'.

With social media constantly evolving, it's only a matter of time before online job application become a thing of the past.

As the Bundaberg franchises are not participating in the experiment, they will wait for the trial results before possibly implementing Snapchat in their employment process.

Bundaberg teenagers Chloe Harris and Amber Tobin said they think it's a great way for people to apply for jobs, due to the simplicity of Snapchat and it's appeal to younger people.

"As Snapchat is such a highly used app it would allow easy access to applying for jobs,” Miss Harris said.

"If they were able to set up a web chat through Snapchat that would make applying for a job so much easier. You could upload your resume and have an interview on the app it would be so convenient.”

Chief operating officer of McDonald's Australia, Shaun Ruming told news.com.au while the 10-second video wouldn't replace the traditional hiring process, it would form part of the application.

"It certainly won't replace a thorough face-to-face interview, but we'll obviously take it into account,” he said.

"Snapchat, is quick, simple and easy to use, making it a great way to apply for a job. The employee and the employer can both easily contact each other and information can be transferred simply,” Miss Tobin said.

"In terms of how social media is developing I think Snapchat is probably becoming one of the largest media types, because of the accessibility of the app and the in app options.

"Snapchat is definitely a new innovative platform that businesses, in particular McDonalds, can use to help people with applications - I have personally seen McDonalds advertisements on Snapchat and I think they're really interactive and can show, first hand, the kind of things that are on offer.

"If someone was looking to apply for a job, they can easily live chat or send messages to direct people.

"I think the only disadvantage of the app would be the 10 second timer on photos, but then again there is other in app options which can make communication easier.”

While it is a millennial approach to job applications, some teens still appreciate the process of handing out resumes.

"It's quite modern and quirky that they've decided to team up, and good that they're trying to keep up with the times, but I'm really old fashioned and I'd rather just give out my resume,” Skie Cronin said.