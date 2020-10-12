Application lodged to convert house into new medical surgery

PLANS FOR CHANGE: An application seeking a development permit for making a Material change of use from "Dwelling house" to "Health care service" has been lodged with the Bundaberg Regional Council.

A little yellow house on Bourbong St could be set for a change of pace if the development application is approved.

Recently a development permit for making a material change of use from 'dwelling house' to 'health care service' has been lodged with the Bundaberg Regional Council in the hopes of using the existing dwelling as a medical surgery.

The site is located beside the Margaret Rose Centre at 312 Bourbong St and opposite the Bundaberg Ambulance Station.

According to the proposal documents on PD Online, within the Planning Scheme, 'health care service' is defined as the use of premises for medical purposes, paramedial purposes, alternative health therapies or general health care, if overnight accommodation is not provided on the premises.

'Medical centre' is included in the examples of 'Health care service'.

As stated in the proposal, the building is to remain in-situ with its footprint to be largely unchanged.

"The front patio is to be converted to ramp, entry patio and stairs, and the laundry at the

rear converted to a store," it reads.

"The building will occupy just over 12 per cent of the site and be prefaced from Bourbong

St by a disability car park and landscaping along part of the frontage and building setback boundaries.

"Other landscaping will also be established over other parts of the site, including along the side and rear boundaries, to accentuate the development's presence and context."

The proposed sealed area - including a driveway and on-site carparking area for total 10 cars - will be mostly situated behind the building.

"The proposal also involves building and operational work, as per the proposal plans,

but this application does not seek building or operational works approval," the documents read.