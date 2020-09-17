Apple-ing prospect: Exciting expansion for boutique producer

SWEET DREAMS: Ohana's Zoe Young and Josh Phillips have teamed up with Turallo Wine Distributors, offering their refreshing range of ciders to NSW consumers. Picture: Paul Beutel/Bundaberg Tourism.

SWEET DREAMS: Ohana's Zoe Young and Josh Phillips have teamed up with Turallo Wine Distributors, offering their refreshing range of ciders to NSW consumers. Picture: Paul Beutel/Bundaberg Tourism.

GROWTH is on the horizon for a Bundy business and while the owners are staying safe behind Queensland's borders, their refreshing products are expanding outside the sunny state.

Bonding over their shared passion of the craft of winemaking, Ohana's Josh Phillips and Phil Jones from Turallo Wine first met when the pair were studying at university.

And while their friendship has only strengthened in the years since, both men along with Ohana's Zoe Young, have just collaborated and just in time for Summer.

"We have always planned to expand beyond the Queensland borders, but never found the right time or opportunity until Turallo Wine Distribution came along," Ms Young said.

"(Now) we are so excited to work with Phil to showcase not only our ciders, but the beautiful region we produce them in."

FRUITFUL BUSINESS: Zoe Young and Josh Phillips from Ohana are expanding, with their range of refreshing ciders hitting NSW shelves just in time for Summer. Picture: Paul Beutel/Bundaberg Tourism.

Showcasing Ohana's refreshing ciders across the state of NSW, the pair said they hoped introducing other parts of the country to Bundaberg's flavours would also encourage visitors to experience the region for themselves.

"I lived in Brisbane growing up as a teenager and have visited Bundy a few times over the years, so I have a soft spot for the region," Mr Jones said.

"If we can play even just a small part in bringing greater awareness to the region through the products Josh and Zoe have crafted then I'm all for it."

Initially the focus will be to stock the range in independent bottle shops and smaller venues in Sydney, Newcastle, Wollongong and Canberra.

Mr Jones said the plan would then be to expand further across the coast and inland in areas like Orange and Bathhurst.

SWEET DREAMS: Ohana's Zoe Young and Josh Phillips have teamed up with Turallo Wine Distributors, offering their refreshing range of ciders to NSW consumers. Picture: Paul Beutel/Bundaberg Tourism.

Complimenting each other on their dedication to the industry, both Ms Young and Mr Jones said they jumped at the chance to work together.

"Being a boutique producer in a regional area isn't always easy - we do every single step of the process ourselves on site, from crushing Stanthorpe apples, pressing the juice, fermenting our ciders in small batches, filtering, bottling and packaging," Ms Young said.

"We are so busy making our product that it's often tricky to find the time to showcase your product to different venues."

Working hard behind the scenes to crush locally grown strawberries for their new Moscato blend, Ms Young said the new drop had been a huge hit at the cellar door so far.

"At Ohana, we are always thinking about the future and about what products we can make to celebrate the abundance of fresh produce that is grown here," she said.

"The hint of acid from the sweet strawberries blends perfectly with muscat grapes to produce a well balanced sweeter-style Strawberry Moscato."

Ohana also stock their range of ciders at Dan Murphy's stores across Queensland, as well as selected BWS stores, restaurants and pubs.

For more information, head to the website here.