Apple CarPlay and Android Auto available on post 2014 Mazdas

MAZDA owners can now obtain infotainment software upgrades to gain access to smartphone mirroring apps Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The upgrade kit, which costs $494.98 fitted by a dealer, is available to Mazda customers with MZD Connect infotainment system - first introduced on models in the Australian market in early 2014.

Dealers can complete the upgrade in several hours.

The smartphone mirroring applications enable improved functionality. For those vehicles which don't have satnav, they will be able to use apps including Google Maps on the integrated screen. Users can also use steering wheel controls and voice activated commands, as well as receive calls and messages and listen to music or podcasts.

Aesthetically, the interior will look exactly the same. All the changes occur under the skin.

"The ability to fully integrate this technology into our existing offering will give Australians another reason to choose Mazda, but we are especially happy that it is something we can offer to our existing community of customers," Mazda Australia managing director Vinesh Bhindi said.